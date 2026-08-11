Access Bank has warned customers about rising fraud risks linked to fake promotions, shopping deals and digital transactions

The bank urged customers never to share their OTP, PIN, CVV or card details to claim any offer

Customers who suspect their accounts are at risk can block them by dialling 901911# or seek help through Access Bank’s Tamada virtual assistant

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerian banks have raised fresh concerns over the growing risk of fraud as consumers increase their use of digital payment channels for shopping, travel and other transactions.

The warning comes amid heightened spending during the peak travel and shopping season, when increased card usage, online bookings and cross-border payments could provide fraudsters with more opportunities to target unsuspecting customers.

Nigerian Bank Issues Fresh Fraud Alert,Tells Customers How to Protect Their Accounts

Source: UGC

Access Bank Issues Fresh Fraud Alert

Access Bank Plc has urged customers to be extra careful with online offers and promotions, warning that scammers could use attractive deals to steal sensitive banking information.

In a fraud-prevention alert to customers, the bank specifically warned against sharing One-Time Passwords (OTPs), Card Verification Values (CVVs), Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) or card details to claim promotions.

“Never share your OTP, CVV, PIN or card details to claim any offer,” the bank said.

According to the lender, customers should be suspicious of unsolicited messages offering discounts, gift cards, promotions or other benefits, particularly when such offers require them to provide confidential banking credentials.

Fraudsters often disguise themselves as banks, retailers or other trusted businesses and use attractive offers to convince victims to surrender information that can be used to access their accounts or carry out unauthorised transactions.

How to Block Your Access Bank Account

Access Bank also reminded customers of the steps they can take if they suspect that their banking information has been compromised.

The bank said customers can block their accounts from any phone by dialling 901911#.

Customers can also contact Tamada, Access Bank’s 24-hour virtual banking assistant, through the Access More application.

To use the service, customers are required to log into Access More, select “Support” and then click on “Chat with Tamada”.

The bank advised customers to rely on its official channels when verifying suspicious messages instead of responding to unsolicited requests.

Digital Payments Increase Fraud Exposure

The warning comes as Nigerians increasingly depend on digital payments for everyday purchases, travel bookings and other financial transactions.

While the growth of electronic payments has made transactions faster and more convenient, it has also created new opportunities for scammers to exploit consumers.

Fraudsters may use fake promotions, phishing messages, impersonation and other tactics to obtain sensitive information from customers.

Nigerian Bank Issues Fresh Fraud Alert,Tells Customers How to Protect Their Accounts

Source: Getty Images

Banks have consistently advised customers to keep their OTPs, PINs, CVVs and card details private. These credentials can be used to authenticate transactions or gain access to financial accounts.

For consumers shopping or travelling during the busy season, the message from Access Bank is clear: attractive offers should be verified through official channels, while any request for an OTP, PIN, CVV or card details should be treated as a potential fraud attempt.

Source: Legit.ng