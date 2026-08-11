France has disclosed the specific themes and question types that appear in its naturalisation civic test, the NAT

The test covers five broad areas ranging from the principles of the French Republic to everyday life in French society

Questions are split between factual knowledge checks and real-life scenario questions testing how candidates would behave

France has released detailed guidance on what to expect from its naturalisation civic examination, giving prospective citizens a clearer picture of the knowledge and values they must demonstrate before earning French nationality.

The test in question is the NAT, which sits at a higher level of difficulty than earlier civic assessments such as the CSP and CR. While those lower-level tests introduce candidates to French civic life, the NAT requires a deeper and more nuanced understanding across five official subject areas.

France releases guidance on what people should expect before writing the citizenship test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What the citizenship test actually covers

The first theme centres on the principles and values underpinning the French Republic, including the national motto of Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity, the concept of secularism, and official symbols of the state.

The second area examines France's institutional and political framework, covering the Constitution, the roles of the President and Prime Minister, the Parliament, and the structure of local governance.

Candidates are also tested on their knowledge of citizenship rights and responsibilities. This includes understanding voting rights, tax obligations, national service, the justice system, and how social security works in France.

The fourth theme takes a broader historical and geographical view, asking candidates about major events and figures in French history, the country's cultural heritage, its territorial layout, and its Overseas Territories, commonly referred to as DOM-TOM.

The final area looks at daily life in French society, touching on education, the healthcare system, the workplace, social customs, and local traditions.

Two types of questions in the NAT

Beyond the subject matter, the exam's format is worth noting. Questions fall into two distinct categories:

The first type tests factual recall, asking candidates to demonstrate concrete knowledge about French history, institutions, or laws. The second type is scenario-based, presenting candidates with a situation from everyday life and asking what they would do.

One example given involves finding a wallet on the street. The expected response is to hand it in to the police or the local city hall, a question that simultaneously tests familiarity with French civic procedures and the values of honesty that underpin life in the Republic.

UK shares what its citizenship test covers

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the UK government has outlined exactly what foreigners should expect when they sit the Life in the UK citizenship test.

Applicants must score at least 75% on 24 questions within 45 minutes to earn a passing mark.

Source: Legit.ng