APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda congratulated four candidates who won legislative seats in by-elections conducted by INEC

The victories spanned four states — Gombe, Kano, Delta, and Bauchi — in both federal and state constituency contests

APC's national chairman urged the winning candidates to prioritise humble and purposeful service to their constituents

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates have been declared winners in four of the five legislative bye-elections the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, congratulatd the four APC candidates who emerged victorious in the five legislative bye-elections.

APC wins 4 of 5 seats in INEC by-elections held on September 19, 2026. Photo credit: @nentawe1

Source: Twitter

Yilwatda confirmed the results in an official statement, naming the four candidates who secured wins across federal and state constituencies in Gombe, Kano, Delta, and Bauchi states via his X handle @nentawe1 on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

APC candidates who won

The four victorious candidates are:

1. Hon. Kallamu Usman MaiJama'a, who won the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency seat in Gombe State

2. Hon. Husseini Datti, who claimed the Dawakin Kudu State Constituency seat in Kano State

3. Hon. Okolosi Ator, who won the Udu State Constituency seat in Delta State

4. Hon. Yakubu Ali, who secured the Disina State Constituency seat in Bauchi State

Prof. Yilwatda credited the outcomes to the confidence voters placed in both the candidates and the party, saying the results showed strong grassroots support for the APC across the affected states.

APC chairman's message to victorious candidates

Beyond celebration, the APC national chairman used the statement to set a tone of accountability for the newly elected lawmakers.

"These victories reflect the confidence placed in our candidates and the APC by the electorate," he said, adding that the wins represent "a call to service."

He urged each candidate to remain humble and focused on delivering meaningful representation to their constituents. He also extended appreciation to party leaders, state chapters, campaign teams, and voters for their roles in driving the election campaigns.

Prof. Yilwatda further commended INEC, security agencies, and other stakeholders for what he described as a credible conduct of the elections.

The statement was issued on behalf of the APC National Working Committee, with the chairman affirming the party's commitment to unity and strengthening its structure across all states ahead of future electoral contests.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hailed the APC candidates who won ihe by-elections In Gombe, Kano, Bauchi And Delta states.

This was contained in a statement issued via the presidency's X handle @NGRPresident.

INEC declares winner in Kano assembly bye-election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC candidate Hussaini Yusuf Datti won the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa State Constituency bye-election in Kano State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) declared the results, as rival parties PDP, PRP, APP and Labour Party (LP) polled far fewer votes in the contest.

The by-election was held to fill a vacancy triggered by a chain of events that began with a lawmaker's death in April 2026.

Source: Legit.ng