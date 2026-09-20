Germany's government has published 11 shortage occupations that qualify workers for an EU Blue Card under a lower salary threshold

The listed roles span healthcare, education, technology, and construction management sectors

Eligible workers in shortage occupations can qualify for the EU Blue Card with a reduced annual salary requirement of €45,934.20

Germany has published an official list of 11 shortage occupations whose workers can qualify for an EU Blue Card under more accessible salary conditions, offering a significant pathway for skilled professionals looking to live and work in the country.

According to the federal government, employees working in designated shortage fields are eligible for the EU Blue Card with a reduced gross annual salary threshold of €45,934.20 (N70,219,611.54) as of 2026. Standard EU Blue Card applicants must meet a higher income requirement, making this lower threshold a notable advantage for workers in the listed roles. Approval from the Federal Employment Agency (BA) is required.

Germany lists the occupations that qualify for the EU Blue Card. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Germany's 11 occupations for EU Blue Card

The German federal government's list covers a broad range of professional fields:

Manufacturing, mining, construction and distribution managers Information and communications technology service managers Professional services managers, such as childcare services, health services and education managers Academic STEM professionals Academic professionals in architecture, spatial planning and transport planning Medical doctors Veterinarians Dentists Pharmacists Academic and comparable nursing and midwifery professionals School and out-of-school teachers and educators

Germany: What EU Blue Card offers

The EU Blue Card is a work and residence permit that allows highly qualified non-EU nationals to live and work in Germany and other European Union member states. Beyond residence rights, holders of the card can benefit from faster routes to permanent residency and may bring family members along under streamlined conditions.

Germany's focus on filling gaps in healthcare, education, and technology reflects persistent labour shortages in these sectors, with the lower salary threshold designed to make the country a more competitive destination for skilled workers from outside the EU, including those from Africa and other regions experiencing active emigration trends.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that Germany released a list of seven occupations that foreigners can do in the German shipping industry.

Blue Card: Germany announces salary requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany released the salary requirements for foreigners seeking an EU Blue Card. The report explains the standard and reduced salary thresholds, qualification rules and job offer conditions applicants must meet.

Foreign workers in shortage occupations can qualify with a lower annual salary of €45,934.20, while other applicants must earn at least €50,700. With the figures running into tens of millions of naira, the new rules could shape the plans of skilled Nigerians hoping to work in Germany.

Source: Legit.ng