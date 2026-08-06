Accord's national leadership condemned the EFCC for freezing Osun State Government accounts days before the August 15 governorship poll

The party accused the anti-graft agency of acting without a court order and working alongside the police to favour the APC in Osun

Accord demanded the release of its members detained in Abuja, Osun, and Nasarawa States and called on President Tinubu to ensure a free election

The national leadership of Accord has publicly condemned what it described as the arbitrary freezing of Osun State Government accounts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), ten days before the August 15, 2026 governorship election in the state.

In a press release signed by National Chairman Chief Maxwell Mgbudem and sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 5, Accord said the EFCC acted without obtaining a court order before freezing the accounts, suggesting the agency knew no court would grant such an order. The party said the action was designed to cripple government operations and create conditions favourable to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Accord condemns the freezing of Osun State Government accounts just ten days before the governorship poll. Photo credit: @officialefcc/@AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

"EFCC is acting a script along with the police in the state to paralyze and frustrate government activities to pave way for the opposition APC," the statement read.

Accord accuses security agencies of partisanship

Beyond the EFCC action, Accord alleged that police across Osun State have been harassing, intimidating, arresting, and detaining its members and supporters in what the party called a brazen display of partisanship.

The party also said members are being held in Abuja, Osun, and Nasarawa States in violation of their constitutional rights, and demanded their unconditional release.

The party said it had previously raised concerns about plans to deploy federal power to subdue residents of Osun ahead of the poll, and described the EFCC's move as part of that wider plot.

Accord said it would challenge the account freezing in court, comparing it to an earlier attempt to de-register the party alongside four others, which it said was also defeated through legal action.

Party urges Tinubu to allow free vote

Accord called directly on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and ensure security agencies remain neutral before, during, and after the election. The party said it was the president's constitutional duty as Commander-in-Chief to protect lives and prevent security forces from interfering in the civic process.

"Nigerians will not tolerate any manipulation of Osun governorship election to impose an unpopular candidate on the people," the statement said.

The party expressed confidence that Governor Adeleke remained the preferred candidate of Osun residents and would win re-election. It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be given a free hand to conduct the poll without interference from any quarter.

EFCC explains why it froze Osun account

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) defended its decision to freeze the bank accounts of the Osun State government, saying the move was necessary to prevent the looting of public funds ahead of a governorship election in the state.

In a public statement, the EFCC said it had been investigating the Osun State government since March 2026 over the alleged fraudulent management of Ecology Funds, Intervention Funds, and Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursements, with the total amount under scrutiny put at N11 billion.

Source: Legit.ng