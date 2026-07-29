Nigeria's Court of Appeal nullified a Federal High Court order that directed INEC to de-register Accord and four other political parties

Accord's national chairman linked the suit to efforts to bar Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke from the August 15 gubernatorial election

The appellate court had earlier granted a stay of proceedings on May 22, 2026, before issuing a stay of execution on June 16, 2026

Nigeria's Court of Appeal on Monday, July 28, 2026, overturned a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to de-register Accord and four other political parties.

Accord's National Chairman, Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, issued a press release welcoming the appellate court's decision, describing it as a victory for democracy, the rule of law, and due process.

Nigeria's Court of Appeal has nullified a Federal High Court ruling directing INEC to de-register Accord and four other political parties. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Twitter

Background to the court battle

The original suit, which Mgbudem characterised as "frivolous, spurious and defective," was filed by a group he described as former legislators who, in Accord's view, lacked the legal standing to institute the case in the first place. The party argued that it met all the requirements for its registration and had won elections that were properly documented and presented before the court.

Accord had moved to the Court of Appeal after the Federal High Court ruling, and the appellate court granted a stay of proceedings on May 22, 2026. A stay of execution of the lower court's order followed on June 16, 2026, before Monday's final ruling nullifying the judgment altogether.

Osun election in focus

A statement sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 29, Mgbudem said the party believes the lawsuit was designed specifically to prevent Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke from taking part in the August 15 gubernatorial election in the state. He said the manner in which the legal challenge collapsed was a sign of things to come for the opposition in Osun state.

"The way this grand judicial plot failed, is the way the opposition in Osun State will also fail, as the party will again emerge victorious in the polls," Mgbudem said in the statement.

He also criticised the Federal High Court judge who presided over the case, Justice Peter Lifu, accusing him of "judicial recklessness," and thanked Nigerians who he said set aside political differences to condemn the original ruling.

The Accord chairman said the party's growing national appeal had made it a target for what he called "unpatriotic elements," particularly in Osun State, which he identified as the party's stronghold.

Osun gov announces preferred candidate

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke and the national leadership of the Accord Party have thrown their weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, endorsing him as their preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

According to a Facebook post by lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi, the endorsement followed a meeting held late Saturday, July 25, in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, where the governor sat down with top officials of the party to talk through key issues affecting the organisation. Olajengbesi is a key ally of Governor Adeleke.

Source: Legit.ng