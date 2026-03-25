The Kano State High Court has removed Abdullahi Basaf as the chairman of the Kumbotso in a landmark ruling on Tuesday, March 24

Justice Abdul Mai Wada Abubakar, after sacking Basaf, then declared Ali Musa, popularly known as “Hard Worker,” a legitimate candidate of the NNPP and the rightful winner of the seat

It was learnt that the legal battle between Basaf and Ali Musa started as far back as 2024, after the local government primary elections

The Kano State High Court has sacked Abdullahi Basaf as the chairman of the Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state. Justice Abdul Mai Wada Abubakar delivered the landmark judgment on Tuesday, March 24.

In the ruling, the court subsequently declared Ali Musa, popularly known as “Hard Worker,” a legitimate candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the rightful winner of the council seat.

Court sacks Kano LGA chairman, declares new winner Photo Credit: @NGCourtofAppeal

Source: Twitter

Why the court sacked the Kano LG chairman

TVC reported that the legal battle started as far back as 2024, after the local government primary elections. It centred on the allegation of the illegal substitution of Ali Musa's name by the NNPP and the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSEIC).

Jazuli Mustafha, the counsel to Ali Musa, disclosed that Justice Usman Naabba, in an earlier ruling, had already affirmed Musa as the authentic candidate. However, in a move which he described as “disobedience to the court,” the election was held with Basaf as the candidate of the NNPP. He was subsequently sworn into office as the chairman of the council.

Reacting to the ruling of the court, KANSEIC, under the chairmanship of Professor Sani Malumfashi, has taken immediate action by withdrawing the Certificate of Return that was earlier issued to Abdullahi Basaf.

The electoral body has also reported to have presented the certificate of return to Ali Musa and effectively recognised him as the duly elected chairman of the Kumbotso LGA. The court has also directed that Musa should be sworn in without any delay, so that a leadership vacuum would not be created in the local government.

Kano governor dumps NNPP for APC

This is coming amid the political alignment and realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections. One of the significant events that has happened within the space of time was the defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano from the NNPP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Yusuf has said that his defection to the ruling party was a strategic move to align the state with the central government and attract more development to the north-west state. However, the defection has pitched the governor against his political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

At the same time, some political observers have considered the defection of the governor as a betrayal, while others are of the view that the governor might lose his re-election bid should he contest under the NNPP, considering the crisis rocking the party. At the same time, the APC was yet to assure the governor an automatic ticket in the next election.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf defects to the APC Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Governor Yusuf sacks Kano's head of service

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has sacked the Head of Service, Abdullahi Musa, saying that it is with immediate effect. This was disclosed in a statement issued by Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, the spokesperson to the governor, on Wednesday, March 11.

The governor's aide explained that the decision was part of the moves by Yusuf's administration to reposition the civil service for greater efficiency, discipline, and improved service delivery across all the institutions of government.

Source: Legit.ng