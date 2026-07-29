The US government has announced current processing times for passport applications, with routine service taking just few weeks

Applicants who pay an extra fee for expedited service can receive their passport in lesser weeks under the updated timeline

Those with urgent international travel within 14 days must book an appointment at a passport agency in person to qualify for faster processing

The United States government has released updated passport processing times for 2026, giving applicants a clearer picture of how long the entire journey from application to delivery is likely to take.

According to the US Department of State, routine passport processing currently takes between 4 and 6 weeks, while applicants who opt for expedited service can expect their passport in 2 to 3 weeks. Expedited processing carries an additional fee of $60 on top of the standard application cost.

The US government shares the processing time for American passports. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: UGC

Processing time for US passport released

The processing window is only part of the overall wait. Before a passport agency even begins reviewing an application, it may take up to 2 weeks for the submission to arrive by mail.

After processing is complete and the passport is dispatched, a further 2 weeks may pass before it reaches the applicant's address.

That places the total end-to-end timeline at roughly 8 to 10 weeks for routine applicants, and potentially less for those who pay for both expedited processing and faster delivery options.

American passport processing exceptions

Applicants travelling internationally within 14 calendar days fall into a separate urgent category entirely. These individuals must book a personal appointment at a passport agency and present proof of their upcoming travel.

The State Department has flagged that processing times are not fixed and can shift based on demand. The busiest period for passport applications runs from late winter through summer, meaning wait times during those months can be longer than usual. The government recommends applying between October and December, when application volumes are lower and turnaround tends to be quicker.

Officials also noted that family members or friends who submit their applications on the same day should not expect to receive their passports simultaneously, as individual applications are processed separately.

If the passport agency contacts an applicant by letter or email requesting additional documentation or information, responding promptly is critical, as any delay in providing the requested materials will extend the overall processing time.

Processing time for UK passport

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has published official guidance on how long it takes to process a British passport application.

Applicants using the standard service can expect a specific turnaround time, though certain circumstances may extend the wait.

Source: Legit.ng