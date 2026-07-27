Socio-political analyst Urhobo Atsemudiara said there is no credible evidence linking Femi Gbajabiamila to the alleged fake agency controversy

Speaking in Lagos on Monday, Atsemudiara argued that public conclusions should wait until appropriate authorities complete their investigations

The analyst claimed the Tinubu administration is battling entrenched interests that have long undermined governance and Nigeria's economic potential

A Nigerian socio-political analyst, Mr Urhobo Atsemudiara, has come out in defence of Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, saying nothing verifiable ties him to the alleged fake agency scandal that has generated widespread public debate.

Atsemudiara made the remarks on Monday, July 27, in Lagos, calling on Nigerians to let investigative institutions do their work before drawing conclusions about any public official's involvement in the matter.

Analyst Speaks on Gbajabiamila, Fake Agency Saga, Advices Next Action

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"The Tinubu administration, through this fake agency exposure, is clearly confronting the same secret cabal forces that challenged previous governments. These are the same elements that have contributed to the Federal Government's inability to fully benefit from the vast mineral resources in Northern Nigeria due to insecurity and banditry," he said.

Analyst Backs Tinubu Administration

Beyond defending Gbajabiamila personally, Atsemudiara framed the controversy within a broader political argument, suggesting the current administration is up against powerful, long-standing interests that have historically weakened governance.

"One thing many Nigerians have not noticed is that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fighting for the best interests of the country, and only a President like him can confront this kind of battle," he added.

The analyst was firm on the question of due process, saying allegations circulating on social media or in public discourse do not amount to proof of wrongdoing. He cautioned against what he described as trial by public opinion, stressing that accountability must rest on verified findings from competent authorities rather than assumptions or rumour.

Call for Public Confidence in Investigations

Atsemudiara also raised concerns about the risk of premature judgements undermining the investigation itself. He argued that jumping to conclusions could compromise efforts to establish the full facts behind the alleged fake agency saga and called on Nigerians to place greater trust in the country's investigative institutions.

He maintained that anyone found to have played a role in the matter should face prosecution under the law, but equally, those without proven links to the allegations should not be dragged into the controversy unfairly.

The fake agency saga has continued to draw attention and divided opinion across Nigeria, with various voices offering competing interpretations of who bears responsibility and what the allegations reveal about governance.

Source: Legit.ng