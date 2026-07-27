The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria released a list of items visa applicants must not bring to interview appointments, including mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices

The embassy said it does not provide storage facilities for prohibited items and advised applicants to make arrangements before arriving

U.S. officials also reminded Nigerians that only applicants with confirmed visa interview appointments would be admitted into the embassy or consulate

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has reminded visa applicants not to bring prohibited items to their scheduled interviews, warning that such belongings will not be allowed into its premises.

The embassy said applicants carrying restricted items would have to make their own arrangements to store them before arriving, as neither the embassy in Abuja nor the Consulate General in Lagos provides storage facilities.

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria has reminded visa applicants to comply with security rules before attending interviews. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

Which items are prohibited at US visa interviews?

According to security guidelines published by the U.S. Embassy, visitors are not permitted to enter with a wide range of personal belongings, particularly electronic devices.

The embassy said prohibited electronic items include:

Mobile phones Laptops Cameras Digital watches Digital diaries Pagers Audio and video cassettes Compact discs MP3 players Floppy disks Portable music players

Applicants were also advised not to bring large shoulder bags or purses, noting that only small hand carried bags would be permitted.

What other items are banned?

The embassy's security notice also listed several everyday items that applicants must leave behind before attending their appointments.

The embassy said it does not provide storage facilities for prohibited belongings. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

These include:

Sealed envelopes or packages Liquids and bottles Cosmetics and other powdery substances Cigarettes and cigars Matchboxes and lighters Sharp objects such as scissors, pen knives and nail files Weapons or explosive materials of any kind

The embassy noted that the list is not exhaustive and said security personnel may prohibit additional items if considered necessary.

What should visa applicants know before visiting?

The U.S. Embassy said it does not offer storage facilities for prohibited belongings.

It therefore advised applicants to make arrangements to keep such items elsewhere before arriving for their interview.

The mission also reminded visitors that only applicants with scheduled visa interview appointments are allowed into the embassy or consulate.

It added that there are no walk in information services and no waiting area for relatives, friends or other non applicants at either location.

The guidance forms part of the embassy's security measures aimed at ensuring smooth processing of visa appointments and maintaining safety at its diplomatic facilities in Nigeria.

US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America

In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.

The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States

Source: Legit.ng