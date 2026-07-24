Canada's immigration authority has outlined the citizenship test requirements that most foreign applicants aged 18 to 54 must complete

The test can be taken online from anywhere in the world, with applicants given 30 days to complete it after receiving their invitation

Applicants who do not pass on their first attempt have up to 3 chances to pass, with possible next steps including a re-test, interview, or hearing

Canada's federal immigration authority has detailed the mandatory citizenship test that most foreigners between the ages of 18 and 54 must pass as part of their application to become Canadian citizens.

According to the country's immigration guidelines, applicants in that age bracket are required to sit the test as a standard part of the citizenship process. Those under 18 or over 55 are exempt, as are individuals who have been granted a formal waiver.

Canada publishes guide for compulsory test for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

How Canada Citizenship Test Works

After submitting a citizenship application, most applicants will receive an email invitation to take the test within a few weeks or months.

The test is primarily administered online and can be taken from any location. A link to the test is included in the invitation email, and applicants are monitored via webcam throughout the session. Once invited, applicants have 30 days to complete the online test.

The test is available in both English and French, and every applicant is given up to three attempts to pass. For those who require special accommodations, alternative formats are available, including written paper tests, oral assessments conducted via Microsoft Teams, and formats such as Braille for applicants with visual impairments.

Applicants who did not request an accommodation at the time of their initial application can still make that request after receiving their test invitation.

What Happens After Canadian Citizen Test

Once results are reviewed, applicants are notified whether they passed or failed, typically within a few weeks or months depending on the format used. From there, the next steps vary based on individual outcomes.

Canada's immigration authority may invite applicants to attend a citizenship ceremony, sit for a formal interview, retake the test, or appear before a hearing.

The test is a central requirement in Canada's citizenship process, designed to assess an applicant's knowledge of the country before they are granted full citizenship status.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng