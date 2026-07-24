The United States Embassy in Nigeria has released details of seven lucrative job openings with salaries paid in United States Dollars (USD)

Qualified Nigerian job seekers stand a chance to earn millions of naira per annum, depending on the role

Some of the application deadlines are urgent, closing as early as July 24 and July 27, 2026, while others extend into August

The United States Mission in Nigeria has announced seven new job vacancies at its embassy in Abuja and consulate general in Lagos.

According to the vacancy list retrieved from the US Department of State’s official Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA) portal, the open positions are paid in dollars (USD).

The US embassy shares the salary of open job roles for Nigerians. Photo credit: Donald Trump, Majority World/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Successful candidates could be earning up to N81.7 million annually.

List of available US Embassy jobs for Nigerians

Below is the full breakdown of the available positions, locations, annual salaries, and their respective closing dates:

1. Community Liaison Office (CLO) Coordinator

Location: Consulate General, Lagos

Eligibility: Restricted to US Eligible Family Members (USEFMs)

Salary: $54,485 per year (estimated N74.7 million)

Closing Date: July 29, 2026

2. Agricultural Specialist

Location: Embassy, Abuja

Eligibility: All Interested Candidates (Open to the Public)

Salary: $37,955 per year (estimated N52 million)

Closing Date: July 24, 2026 (Closes today)

3. Visa Assistant (Team Lead)

Location: Consulate General, Lagos

Eligibility: Employees of Mission, USEFMs, EFMs, or Members of Household (MOHs)

Salary: $25,357 per year (Estimated N34.8 million)

Closing Date: July 27, 2026

4. Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator (Public Engagement Assistant)

Location: Embassy, Abuja

Eligibility: All Interested Candidates (Open to the Public)

Salary: $25,357 per year (Estimated N34.8 million)

Closing Date: August 4, 2026

5. Procurement Agent

Location: Embassy, Abuja

Eligibility: All Interested Candidates (Open to the Public)

Salary: $19,951 per year (Estimated N27.3 million)

Closing Date: August 4, 2026

6. Surveillance Detection Coordinator

Location: Embassy, Abuja

Eligibility: All Interested Candidates (Open to the Public)

Salary: $19,951 per year (Estimated N27.3 million)

Closing Date: August 4, 2026

7. Accounts Payable Technician/Alternate Cashier

Location: Consulate General, Lagos

Eligibility: All Interested Candidates (Open to the Public)

Salary: $19,951 per year (Estimated N27.3 million)

Closing Date: August 6, 2026

How to apply for US embassy job openings

The US Embassy has outlined strict rules for the submission of applications:

Apply via ERA: All applications must be completed online through the official Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA) portal. Strict System Filter: Paper resumes or CVs sent via email will not be considered or acknowledged. Account Creation: First-time users will need to register and create an ERA account by providing their email addresses and setting up security questions.

US Embassy issues warning to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US Embassy has warned Nigerians on the proper use of B1/B2 visas to avoid permanent bans.

The embassy disclosed that visas intended for temporary business, tourism, and family visits only must not be misused.

Source: Legit.ng