Argentina's immigration rules set a strict residency requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship through naturalisation

The South American country also offers a second pathway to citizenship that carries no residency requirement at all

Argentina's rules clarify exactly what resets the countdown for foreigners working toward naturalisation

Argentina has outlined the requirements foreigners must meet to become citizens of the South American country, with continuous residency at the centre of the naturalisation process.

According to information published by immigration law firm Immi Legal, Argentina offers two distinct routes to citizenship.

Argentina mentions how many years foreigners must stay to become citizens. Photo credit: Javier Milei

Source: UGC

Routes foreigners can take for Argentina citizenship

The first is naturalisation through residency, which requires foreigners to live in the country for two full, uninterrupted years with a valid DNI, the national identity document issued through the Immigration Department.

The two-year requirement comes with a demanding condition: applicants must be physically present in Argentina for all 365 days of each year. Any departure from the country, regardless of how brief, resets the entire count toward citizenship eligibility. This means that someone who leaves Argentina for even a single day during their qualifying period would need to restart the clock upon returning.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering relocation to Argentina as part of the broader japa movement, this rule carries significant practical weight. Frequent travel for business, family visits, or emergencies could substantially delay the path to citizenship.

The alternative pathway, known in Spanish as citizenship "por opción" (aka by option), is available to individuals who have at least one Argentine parent. Under this route, eligible individuals may claim Argentine citizenship without fulfilling any residency requirement whatsoever, making it a considerably more straightforward option for those who qualify by descent.

Years foreigners can stay for French citizenship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that France's official public service portal outlined the residency and eligibility requirements for foreigners seeking French citizenship by naturalisation

The French government stipulated the number of years foreigners must stay before they can apply for naturalisation by decree

Source: Legit.ng