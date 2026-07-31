A Moscow court seized 123 properties linked to the Swedish branch of Jehovah's Witnesses and handed them to the Russian state on July 31, 2026

The seized assets included 63 residential and commercial properties covering over 11,000 square metres, plus 60 plots of land totalling 5.6 hectares

Russia banned Jehovah's Witnesses as an extremist organisation in 2017, a ruling the European Court of Human Rights later declared unlawful

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Moscow, Russia - A court in Moscow has ordered the seizure of 123 assets belonging to Jehovah's Witnesses and their transfer into Russian state ownership, the city's court service announced on Friday, July 31, 2026.

The confiscated assets were registered under the name of the Swedish branch of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Russian court hands Jehovah's Witnesses' 123 assets over to the government. Photo credit: Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Reuters, the assets include 63 residential and commercial properties with a combined floor space of more than 11,000 square metres, alongside 60 land plots covering a total area of 5.6 hectares, spread across different parts of the country.

Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses

The seizure is the latest consequence of Russia's 2017 Supreme Court ruling that declared Jehovah's Witnesses an "extremist organisation" and effectively outlawed the group within the country's borders.

The ban led to the prosecution of hundreds of members, many of whom have since been imprisoned on charges of carrying out "extremist activity."

In 2022, the European Court of Human Rights found that the 2017 ban itself violated international law, ruling it unlawful.

However, Russia has continued to enforce restrictions on the group regardless of that ruling.

Public reactions to the seizure

The news drew responses from readers on Al Jazeera's X account @AJENews on Friday, July 31, 2026.

@giris4u wrote:

"That's a concerning development for the Jehovah's Witnesses community in Russia. The seizure of their real estate assets raises questions about the protection of minority rights and the separation of church and state. It's essential to consider the potential impact on the community's ability to practice their faith freely. #ReligiousFreedom #HumanRights"

@Gladstone_MS said:

"So the government is just taking houses from a religious group now. That's not going to end well."

@Gin_Gimlets commented:

"Yeah, that's okay. Makes sense."

@TasilJazz wrote:

"Well done 👏"

Russian court transfers 123 Jehovah's Witnesses' properties to the government. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Jehovah’s Witnesses ease blood transfusion policy.

Recall that Jehovah’s Witnesses have announced a landmark change to their blood transfusion policy, allowing members to store and use their own blood for surgery.

The move marks the first major shift in 75 years, though the ban on donor blood remains firmly in place.

Critics say the change is only partial, leaving members at risk in emergencies where donated blood could save lives.

Why Jehovah's Witnesses don't preach door-to-door like before

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a former Jehovah's Witness sparked a major conversation online by explaining why the group's famous door-to-door preaching noticeably declined.

According to the ex-member, the organisation implemented a policy regarding how members report their "field service" activities.

Her comment on the reason Jehovah's Witnesses stopped door-to-door evangelism sparked buzz on social media.

Source: Legit.ng