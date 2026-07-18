GSAI Executive Director Adaora Sydney-Jack said the Reserved Seats for Women's Bill aims to correct decades of structural inequality in Nigerian politics

Sydney-Jack warned that Nigeria risks fielding even fewer female candidates in the 2027 general elections without urgent legislative action

APGA National Chairman Sly Ezeokenwa urged the National Assembly to treat the bill as a matter of national importance, not just a women's rights issue

Abuja, FCT - The Executive Director of Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI), Adaora Onyechere Sydney-Jack, has called on Nigerian lawmakers and political leaders to enact concrete structural reforms that expand women's access to political office, describing the proposed Reserved Seats for Women's Bill as a necessary correction to decades of institutional inequality.

Sydney-Jack made the remarks while speaking to journalists in Abuja, arguing that sustained progress on gender representation demands far more than symbolic commitments from political actors.

Adaora Sydney-Jack says the Reserved Seats for Women's Bill aims to correct decades of structural inequality in Nigerian politics. Photo credit: @Talk2Adaora

Source: Twitter

Why the Reserved Seats Bill Matters

She pushed back against critics who frame the bill as offering women unearned privileges, stressing that it is designed to neutralise existing advantages that men have long held in the political space.

"The Reserved Seats for Women's Bill is not about giving women token positions. It recognises that there is already an existing imbalance where men have historically enjoyed greater access to political opportunities," she said.

To illustrate her point, Sydney-Jack drew on a simple analogy: just as a shorter person needs a platform to see over a fence at a football match, the quota system provides a mechanism to give women equal standing, not preferential treatment.

She expressed concern over the outcome of recent party primaries, saying they produced far fewer female candidates than many in the advocacy space had hoped for. Without immediate action from both the legislature and the executive, she warned, the 2027 general elections could mark a regression rather than progress on female representation.

Men, Media and Cultural Change

Beyond legislation, Sydney-Jack argued that dismantling the cultural beliefs which sustain gender inequality is equally critical. She identified families, schools, religious institutions and communities as the primary spaces where limiting attitudes towards women in leadership are formed and reinforced.

She was particularly pointed about the need to bring men into the conversation, saying that excluding them from discussions on gender inclusion ultimately leaves women negotiating the same issues outside formal spaces.

"We need to have conversations that include men because, if we do not discuss these issues with them, we will still end up negotiating with them outside the room. Bringing men to the table and engaging them as partners is one of the most important steps," she said.

Sydney-Jack also challenged the media to abandon stereotypical portrayals of women and instead project them as credible leaders in politics, business and public life. Drawing on her book, "Politics, X and Power," she noted that irresponsible reporting has historically narrowed the aspirations of women and girls. She further called on political leaders to back their rhetoric on gender inclusion with tangible decisions in appointments and policymaking.

"When those actions match the rhetoric, people will know that leaders truly mean what they say rather than merely speaking for political correctness," she said.

APGA Chair Backs the Bill

Sly Ezeokenwa, National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), reinforced Sydney-Jack's position, describing the bill currently before the National Assembly as a critical legislative step.

He noted that women make up roughly half of Nigeria's population and remain active participants in elections, yet hold a disproportionately small share of elective offices. Ezeokenwa framed the bill as a question of fairness in governance, urging the National Assembly to treat its passage as a matter of national priority.

Pressure Mounts on Lawmakers Over Special Seats Bill

In a related development, women’s advocacy groups across Nigeria have intensified pressure on lawmakers to speed up the passage of the Special Seats for Women Bill, submitting formal requests to members of the National Assembly and state legislatures in all 36 states.

The coordinated push unfolded simultaneously nationwide, with delegations visiting constituency offices to demand urgent legislative action.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, the campaign was driven by a coalition of civil society groups, grassroots organisations and women leaders who said the timing was critical as lawmakers resumed work on constitutional amendments.

Source: Legit.ng