Smoke from massive Canadian wildfires has triggered air quality alerts across New York ahead of the 2026 World Cup final

Experts believe changing weather could improve conditions before Argentina face Spain, but health concerns remain

FIFA and local authorities are closely monitoring the situation before Sunday's title decider

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has been overshadowed by growing environmental concerns after smoke from massive Canadian wildfires drifted into New York, prompting air quality warnings across the region ahead of Sunday's blockbuster between Argentina and Spain.

Authorities have activated emergency measures as pollution levels climbed into the "Unhealthy" category in parts of New York and neighbouring New Jersey, where the final will be staged at MetLife Stadium.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets the Manhattan skyline on July 16, 2026 in New York City. Photo by David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Health concerns ahead of final

According to Air Quality News, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani urged residents to exercise caution as soaring temperatures combined with worsening air quality.

"It's dangerously hot and smoke from Canadian wildfires has worsened our air quality, which means New Yorkers need to be extra vigilant to stay safe," he said.

"Prioritize staying cool by seeking air conditioning indoors and limit time outdoors where possible. Stay hydrated, check on your neighbors, and follow the Health Department's guidance. We'll get through this the same way we always do: together."

More than 80,000 supporters are expected inside the stadium, while tens of thousands more are set to gather in Central Park to watch the final.

Meteorologist Alex DaSilva believes weather conditions could improve before kickoff.

"It's going to rain a lot on Saturday, so that should dissipate a lot of the smoke. Sunday morning, I think we're going to be seeing a cold front come through the area and it should kick out any remaining smoke."

Experts warn players and fans

Despite the encouraging forecast, medical experts warned that lingering smoke and high temperatures could still pose health risks.

According to Reuters, pulmonologist Dr Vin Gupta described the combination as a "dangerous one-two punch," stressing that players would require constant hydration and cooling during the match.

He also advised spectators with respiratory conditions or weakened immune systems to consider staying away if air quality remains poor, while recommending masks for those attending.

Although forecasts suggest conditions should improve before kickoff, officials continue to monitor the situation closely as football prepares for one of its biggest occasions.

FIFA introduces new reward for World Cup winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FIFA introduced a historic reward for the winners of the 2026 World Cup, with either Argentina or Spain set to receive bespoke championship rings alongside the famous trophy.

The governing body confirmed that 30 specially designed rings will be presented to members of the victorious squad after Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium, marking the first time such an honour will accompany football's biggest prize.

Source: Legit.ng