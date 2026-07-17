ADC chieftain Dr Mustapha Inuwa confirmed that Governors Uba Sani, Dikko Umaru Radda, and Dauda Lawal visited his home on behalf of VP Kashim Shettima

The three governors arrived to seek the hand of one of Inuwa's daughters in marriage for a relative of the Vice President

Political analysts say the high-profile visit could carry broader significance amid intensifying moves by multiple parties to court the ADC chieftain

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Dr Mustapha Inuwa, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Katsina State, has clarified why three serving governors under the ruling All Progressives congress (APC) showed up at his residence.

Inuwa revealed that the visit was a marriage delegation sent on behalf of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He confirmed that Kaduna Governor Uba Sani, Katsina Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, and Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal came to his home to formally request the hand of one of his daughters in marriage for a relative of the Vice President.

As reported by Daily Trust, the ADCchieftain made this known while speaking in an interview with JBC Hausa.

"They were sent by Vice President Kashim Shettima to seek the hand of one of my daughters in marriage. That was what brought them to my house. Even before then, we had known one another."

Marriage conducted on same day

According to the ADC chieftain, the proposal did not end with a simple introduction. A request was made during the visit for the nikah to be conducted immediately, and both families consented.

The couple were joined in marriage that same day.

"Fortunately, during the process, a request was made for the couple to be joined in marriage immediately, and we agreed. Both the bride and the groom are now married. That is what happened today. It has nothing to do with politics."

Political context surrounds APC governors' visit

Despite Inuwa's insistence that the visit was purely a matrimonial affair, the timing has drawn attention from political obseInuwa has recently emerged as a figure of significant interest to multiple parties following internal crisis within the ADC over the party's endorsement of consensus candidates.

The Katsina State Deputy Governor had previously paid a separate visit to his residence, and reports indicate that stakeholders within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have also been making overtures to the ADC chieftain in recent weeks.

Political analysts in the state believe the presence of three APC governors at the home of a prominent opposition figure carries implications that extend beyond what has been publicly stated, with many suggesting the full picture of the visit may only emerge in the days ahead.

Shettima Takes Action on Becoming Tinubu's VP

Recall that Shettima presented his 2027 APC vice-presidential nomination certificate to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Certificate confirms Shettima's submission to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The development marks another step in the All Progressives Congress' preparations for the 2027 presidential election.

Shettima makes fresh revelation about Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Shettima described Tinubu as the courageous leader that the country has ever had so far.

Shettima, while speaking at the Niger Delta Agricultural Development and Investment Summit, said what annoyed President Tinubu most is criticising the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

The vice president's claim has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians, who expressed concerns about his claim.

Source: Legit.ng