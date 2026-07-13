BBNaija's Adekunle sparked online debate after sharing an observation about the rescued Oyo pupils and teachers following their release from captivity

His remarks drew mixed reactions, prompting him to clarify his intention and explain why he stood by his comments

Adekunle also referenced his own past experience, saying it influenced his perspective and left him with lingering questions about the incident

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Adekunle Olopade has stirred online reactions following his emotional response to the rescue of pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The victims, who spent 56 harrowing days in captivity, were finally freed, bringing relief to their families and the wider community.

BBNaija Adekunle highlights surprising detail about rescued Oyo pupils. Credit: @officialadekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the development, Adekunle expressed shock at the resilience of the survivors.

“How do they still have the strength to smile after spending 56 days in the forest?” he reportedly wrote, shortly after news of their release broke.

His comment quickly drew mixed reactions online, with some accusing him of making the situation about himself.

Adekunle later clarified his stance, insisting his words were misinterpreted.

“I didn’t delete my comment because I goofed. I just realised that this conversation will drag on and on into something unnecessary… I am grateful the kids and teachers are back safely; I do hope that they get the care that they deserve. Recovering from such a traumatic experience wouldn’t be easy,” he explained.

Adekunle also linked his observation to his own alleged kidnap experience, noting that it gave him the ability to spot “inconsistencies” in such situations.

“2+2, 1+3, 7-3 all give us 4… Something doesn’t add up. And because similar situations have happened to ME unfortunately, I am able to spot these inconsistencies,” he said.

BBNaija Adekunle leaves fans talking after comment on rescued Oyo pupils. Credit: @adekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

Despite the controversy, Adekunle emphasised that his intention was not to overshadow the victims’ ordeal but to highlight unanswered questions surrounding their captivity and rescue.

“The end is always what justifies the means. What we are all trying to understand as Nigerians is what ends justify these means. There are too many ‘whys’ and we aren’t getting enough answers,” he added.

See BBNaija Adekunle's X post discussing the rescued Oyo pupils

Netizens react to BBNaija Adekunle's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_dar_mie_ said:

"Please compare those kidnapped in Oyo to those of Ekiti, you will get the answer. Nigeria is not real."

eddieson_x said:

"Fantastic observation plus they were kidnapped in school uniform how comes they came back in a neat cloth and they look really strong and healthy for people who spent 56 days in captivity."

kocoofabuja_offical said:

"He has a very valid point(points), live sentiment and face the truth."

official_ose007 said:

"All those children wen go dey play for inside bush!!!! Them nor really know wetin dey happen nah… check those women faces…. The most important thing, they are back."

muditayo said:

"I was confused too to see them all smiles and was wondering what could be going on. They all looked well and neat for people who have been in the bush for that long. Something seem fishy."

BBNaija’s Alex spots something unusual in Oyo pupils

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Big Brother Naija housemate and actress Alex Unusual has shared her thoughts on the viral video showing the recently released schoolchildren and teachers who regained their freedom after spending weeks in captivity in Oyo State.

The reality TV star took to social media to question certain details surrounding the footage, saying some aspects of the video left her confused.

Rather than celebrating only the victims' return, Alex focused on the circumstances surrounding the first video that surfaced after their release.

Source: Legit.ng