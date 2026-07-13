Former Benfica star Emmanuel Evaristo has sadly passed away in a car accident on Sunday, July 12

This is coming a day after the unfortunate death of South African player Jayden Adams in Cape Town

The Portuguese club has mourned the former player, recalling his pride and dedication during the 2006/07 season

Former Benfica midfielder Emmanuel Evaristo, popularly known as Manu, has died at the age of 43 following a road accident.

The former Portuguese footballer died on Sunday, July 12, with the tragic news prompting an outpouring of tributes from his former clubs, Benfica and Alverca.

Former Benfica midfielder Emmanuel Evaristo dies in an accident a day after South Africa's Jayden Adams. Photo by: CityFiles.

Source: Getty Images

Benfica and Alverca pay tribute

Alverca were among the first clubs to mourn Evaristo's passing, remembering his contribution to the team while extending condolences to his family and loved ones, per OneFootball.

In a statement, the club said:

"In these difficult moments, we remember his contribution with gratitude and express our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Farewell, Manu."

Portuguese giants Benfica also paid tribute to their former midfielder, expressing sympathy to his family following the tragic loss.

The Lisbon club highlighted Evaristo's commitment during his spell at Benfica, where he represented the team during the 2006/07 season. It wrote:

"Benfica receives with great sadness the news of the death of former footballer Manu. He represented the club with pride and dedication in the 2006/07 season. We express our sincere condolences to his family, friends and all who knew him.

Manu had represented Benfica during the Lisbon side's 2006/07 campaign, turning out in one of Portugal's most storied footballing environments, per Ground News.

Fans mourn Manu

Manu's death has been met with sadness across Portuguese football, with supporters and former teammates remembering him for his professionalism and dedication to the game.

@EvaVijay said:

"Farewell, Manú. 🕊️💔

"Thank you for every moment, every match, and every memory.

"May your soul rest in eternal peace. You will always be remembered."

@EvaVijay wrote:

"Yesterday it was Jayden.

Today it is Manú. (Emanuel Jesus Bonfim Evaristo) 🥺💔

Life is painfully unpredictable. Two lives, two heartbreaking losses.

May their souls rest in eternal peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable grief."

Jayden Adam's passing confirmed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported facts about the tragic passing of Jayden Adams, the Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder who died at just 25 years old shortly after participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His untimely death leaves a gaping hole in the South African football community, as fans and fellow players reflect on a career tragically cut short and the promise he showed on the pitch.

Source: Legit.ng