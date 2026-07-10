FIFA's latest financial report has revealed Gianni Infantino's annual earnings

The salary disclosure has triggered mixed reactions from football fans online

While some criticised the figure, others defended the FIFA president's compensation

Football fans have flooded social media with reactions after FIFA's annual financial report revealed that president Gianni Infantino received a total compensation package worth around $6 million (over ₦8 billion) in 2025.

The disclosure has reignited debates about FIFA's leadership, with many supporters questioning whether the governing body's president deserves such a substantial salary amid ongoing controversies surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks to the media alongside the FIFA World Cup trophy at Mexico City Stadium. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

According to the report from Deportes, Infantino's base salary remained unchanged at 2.6 million Swiss francs, while his annual performance bonus increased by 33% to 2.2 million Swiss francs, taking his overall compensation to approximately $6 million.

Fans question FIFA president's earnings

The figures quickly went viral on X, where football supporters shared differing opinions about the FIFA boss' remuneration.

@Engr_Neville wrote:

"Wow! That is an equivalent of $0.5 million monthly. Indeed, football has become so lucrative, even for those in its administration. Yet, it isn't enough to stop them from engaging in endemic corruption."

@zero33g posted:

"€6M on the books, €600M under the table."

@mohsin049 commented:

"For that salary, the product should be perfect, and football fans know it isn't, at least not in this World Cup. Corruption... robbed teams."

@MarxelHits10 alleged:

"Now I get why he supports fixing and scripting the World Cup for Messi to win it again."

@Abubakarmsa99 wrote:

"Crazy when you think about it. Average players in Europe earn around €6 million, yet the FIFA president reportedly makes under €10 million annually. Man must be corrupt."

@davidoghe questioned:

"What does he do, by the way? Get free tickets to watch matches, free hotel accommodation, free flights, free food, free suits, yet get paid that much for being a corrupt football president."

@L_Yamal_1 added:

"Reminder that FIFA is legally classified as a non-profit organisation registered under Swiss law. Glad to see the charity work is paying off so well for him."

@bab_hlabisa simply wrote:

"He must resign."

Others defend Infantino

Not every supporter criticised the salary package.

@Cfcakanni wrote:

"The pay isn't the issue. The expectation is that the game is run transparently and fairly."

Meanwhile, @VantaVII joked:

"Bro's salary goes up every time fans get angry."

Another fan also calculated Infantino's reported earnings, writing:

"That's €16,700 every day. That's some crazy money."

While another supporter argued:

"If coaches are earning €10M annually, this is low for the FIFA president."

Another supporter argued that compared to the salaries earned by elite football coaches and players, the FIFA president's annual earnings are not excessive considering the scale of the organisation he oversees.

Infantino hailed World Cup milestone

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulated Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez after his late winner against Egypt became the 3,000th goal in FIFA World Cup history.

The FIFA chief celebrated the landmark moment as another historic achievement for the tournament, which is being played in its largest-ever format with 48 participating nations.

Source: Legit.ng