Jega has urged Nigeria not to toe the line of rotational presidency because it will not solve the country's problems

According to him, the major thing should be competence of the candidate and not his region or religion

Going further, he said it is necessary for the country to have an alternative platform instead of only PDP and APC

Professor Attahiru Jega has faulted the idea of rotational presidency for Nigeria.

According to the former national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it will not take Nigeria out of its present political and economic challenges.

According to This Day newspaper, Jega explained that region should not be the factor in choosing a leader.

He said what Nigeria needs is a competent person with capacity and experience to be able to get the country out of her present situation.

Jega says rotational presidency will solve Nigeria’s problem. Photo: Attahiru Jega

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Jega also disagreed with Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, over the age bracket of those who should aspire to be president in 2023.

His said:

“That person can come from the north, south, east or the West but the important thing is that even if political parties decide that a candidate should come from a particular area, what we need to do is that Nigerians must interrogate the capacity of that person to lead this country appropriately.”

2023: Osinbanjo says Buhari’s exit might affect APC’s popularity

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has suggested that the popularity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be affected when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.

Osinbajo on Monday, August 16, told members of the APC national youth lobby group that while the party currently enjoys popularity under the leadership of the president, the case might no be the same after Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

He urged the youths of the party to mobilise young Nigerians across the country to join the party beginning from the ward level.

The vice president stated that party members would have to work hard to attract votes into the APC.

APC chieftain Kashim Ibrahim-Imam speaks about APC presidential ticket

In another news, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, a chieftain of the party has foreclosed the emergence of the APC presidential candidate from the south-south and southeast geo-political zones.

Nigeria Tribune reports that the two-time governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), now a chieftain of the APC, made the disclosure on Monday, August 16, on an Arise TV monitored programme.

Legit.ng gathered that the chairman of the Board of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Ibrahim-Imam, said the ruling party was not strong in the south-south and southeast zones, adding that it would therefore not pick its candidate from the two zones.

Source: Legit