Michael Byrne, known for memorable roles in Harry Potter, Indiana Jones and Coronation Street, died at the age of 82

The veteran actor shared the screen with stars including Sean Connery, Harrison Ford and Sir Ian McKellen while appearing in major films and popular television series

Beyond his successful acting career, Byrne is survived by his former wife, two daughters and three grandchildren, who were with him during his final days

Michael Byrne, best known for his roles in Harry Potter and Indiana Jones, has died at the age of 82.

Born in Hampstead, north London, England, the actor also appeared in Coronation Street as Ted Page, Gail Platt’s long-lost father, between 2008 and 2010.

Harry Potter and Indiana Jones star Michael Byrne dies at 82, leaving behind a great legacy in the global film and television entertainment industry. Photo: Michael Byrne

Source: Instagram

According to The Sun UK, his death has been confirmed, and he is survived by his former wife Carole, two daughters Tara and Bryony, and three grandchildren Tom, Chloe and Jasmine.

Michael Byrne's Coronation Street role remembered

Michael Byrne’s time on Coronation Street saw him play Gail’s estranged father, a storyline that captured viewers’ attention.

The veteran actor memorably walked Gail down the aisle at her wedding to Joe McIntyre. Though written out of the soap in 2021, his presence left a lasting mark on the show.

Michael Byrne's film career with iconic roles

Beyond the cobbles, Michael Byrne built a remarkable career in film.

He starred as Colonel Vogel in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, sharing the screen with Harrison Ford and Sean Connery.

The late actor appeared in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, and featured in Braveheart as well as the James Bond hit Tomorrow Never Dies.

Another standout role was in Apt Pupil, where he played a Jewish concentration camp survivor alongside Sir Ian McKellen.

Michael Byrne's stage beginnings and television work

Michael Byrne's career began on stage in the 1960s, performing in productions such as Shaffer’s The Royal Hunt of the Sun and Pinero’s Trelawny of the Wells, alongside Maggie Smith and Robert Stephens.

Byrne later became a familiar face on British television, appearing in popular series including Casualty, A Touch of Frost and Sharpe.

His versatility across stage, film and television made him one of Britain’s most recognisable character actors.

Family and final days

In his final days, Michael Byrne was cared for by his former wife Carole. Together they raised two daughters and enjoyed the company of three grandchildren.

The passing of the Hollywood actor marks the end of a career that spanned decades and touched audiences across theatre, film and television.

British veteran actor Michael Byrne breathes his last at 82 after entertaining global audiences in films like Braveheart and Harry Potter. Photo: Michael Byrne

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Tom Ligon died at the age of 85 after a career that spanned six decades across film, television and Broadway.

SAG-AFTRA confirmed his death and described him as a dedicated advocate for performers and a passionate voice for senior members of the union.

Archbishop Richard Samuel Addae dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Archbishop Dr Richard Samuel Addae, the revered founder of Shiloh United Church in Kumasi, passed away.

Content creator Kwabena Nsafoa broke the sad news on Facebook on June 26, paying respect to the religious leader.

The cleric established a popular theological institute and a thriving international school before his demise.

Source: Legit.ng