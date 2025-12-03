The Accord Party has appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state to join the party following his resignation from the PDP

The party’s Lagos chairman said Accord offered a stable, crisis-free platform for Adeleke’s 2026 second-term ambition

Accord leaders stated they were prepared to receive Adeleke and work for his success if he chose their platform

The Accord Party has openly appealed to Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to join its fold and pursue his 2026 second-term ambition on its platform following his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Lagos state Chairman of Accord, Dele Oladeji, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday that the party was ready to receive the governor anytime he chooses to step in.

He described Accord as a stable, crisis-free political structure that accommodates serious contenders.

“We are waiting for his declaration. That is what we can say for now. We are waiting for when he will declare for Accord," Oladeji said

Accord had no factions

Oladeji insisted that Accord had no factions, no godfathers, and no internal wrangling, factors he said had frustrated several politicians in other parties.

“Any candidate who joins us between now and 2027 is sure of a peaceful and dependable structure,” he added.

“If he decides to step in, we will be ready to work with him and ensure his success,”

He added that if Adeleke defects, members of the party would mobilise fully to ensure his victory in the 2026 off-cycle governorship election.

NAN reports that Adeleke is weighing options for a more stable political structure as he seeks re-election next year.

Legit.ng reports that Adeleke is the latest governor to leave the major opposition party in 2025.

Other governors who have defected from the PDP include Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Peter Mbah of Enugu and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

Adeleke will seek re-election on August 8, 2026, in one of the few off-cycle governorship contests.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed August 8, 2026, for the Osun governorship election.

