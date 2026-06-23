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2027 Elections: ADC Reacts to Amaechi’s Continued Silence on Being Atiku’s Running Mate
Politics

2027 Elections: ADC Reacts to Amaechi’s Continued Silence on Being Atiku’s Running Mate

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • ADC has addressed Rotimi Amaechi's silence on his vice presidential candidacy for the 2027 elections
  • The opposition party insists no crisis exists regarding Amaechi's nomination and supports their choice
  • The ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the formal unveiling of Atiku Abubakr and Amaechi will occur at an appropriate time before the campaign starts

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has addressed the the continued silence of former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, over his second as the aprty’s vice presidential candidate.

Legit.ng reports that the ADC announced Amaechi as the running mate to its 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, questioned why Amaechi was expected to publicly accept the nomination.

Abdullahi insisted there was no crisis within the party and dismissed concerns over Amaechi’s continued silence.

Read also

ADC faces internal storm over Amaechi’s VP nomination as cracks emerge

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking on Trust TV’s Daily Politics on Monday night, June 22, 2026.

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He stated that political parties, not candidates, formally announce the choice of vice presidential candidate.

The ADC spokesman maintained that the process leading to Amaechi’s emergence had been duly followed.

“What more do you expect from the candidate? For him to come out and say, ‘Oh, my party has nominated me as running mate, I hereby accept’? When is it ever done?”

He argued that the absence of a public statement from Amaechi should not be interpreted as disagreement or uncertainty.

“The party has taken a position; the party has announced. Did you hear anybody come out to say, ‘No, it’s not true, I’m not the running mate’? The party has announced that our running mate in 2027 is His Excellency Rotimi Amaechi.”

Abdullahi disclosed that Atiku and Amaechi would be formally presented to Nigerians at the appropriate time.

2027 election: “Why Atiku-Amaechi ticket will defeat Tinubu”

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Recall that Kelly Agaba advocated for Atiku/Amaechi as a unifying ticket for the 2027 presidential election.

Agaba emphasized the balance and experience represented by the Atiku/Amaechi duo.

He said Nigerians desired competent leadership that values diversity and unity in the upcoming election.

Read more similar stories on Atiku-Amaechi ticket:

Why ADC delayed unveiling Amaechi as 2027 VP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku's travel schedule causes delay in unveiling Amaechi as VP candidate for 2027.

Media aide dismisses rumors of tension within ADC and confirms partnership remains strong.

Formal unveiling of Amaechi expected shortly after Atiku's return amid political speculation.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Atiku AbubakarRotimi Amaechi
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