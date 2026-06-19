Kelly Agaba advocated for Atiku Abubakar/Rotimi Amaechi as a unifying ticket for the 2027 presidential election

Agaba emphasized the balance and experience represented by the Atiku/Amaechi duo

He said Nigerians desired competent leadership that values diversity and unity in the upcoming election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Kelly Agaba, said the Atiku Abubakar/Rotimi Amaechi joint ticket for 2027 election is a cohesion-building project and the unifying idea Nigeria needs right now.

Agaba said Atiku/Amaechi ticket is more than just names on a ballot but a bridge.

He explained the reason the Atiku/Amaechi ticket will defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

He said the Atiku/Amaechi ticket is a solution to Nigeria’s division and a step in the right direction because Nigeria is fractured right now.

“We need leadership that doesn’t just win elections, but heals the country. Atiku/Amaechi represents experience, balance, and inclusion. That’s the kind of leadership that can rebuild trust and move us forward.”

The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Friday, June 19, 2026.

The Abuja-based politician said the Atiku/Amaechi ticket has synergy of experience and a robust track record that can chart a new pathway for the nation.

“Atiku understands the presidency, the corridors of power, and the weight of national leadership.

“Amaechi has been Speaker of a state assembly, a two-term Governor of Rivers State, and a two-term Minister of the Federal Republic.”

Agaba said Nigerians will choose the Atiku/Amaechi ticket because of its regional and religious balance.

He said the ADC presidentialtickey has North/South political marriage and Muslim/Christian balance unlike the Tinubu/Shettima of the APC.

“The ticket brings balance to the table. It’s a North/South political marriage. More importantly, it gives us Muslim/Christian balance. Not like the mono-religious-centric ticket we saw with Tinubu/Shettima. This one speaks to both sides of our diversity. It says to Nigerians: your faith, your region, your voice matters.”

The ADC chieftain said Nigerians are tired of experiments that divide them, they want competence, balance and unity.

Atiku-Amaechi ticket: ADC leader speaks on zoning controversy

Recall that ADC chieftain Ndubisi Nwobu defended Atiku’s choice of Amaechi as running mate for 2027.

He dismissed zoning concerns while insisting political victory depends on strategy and candidate selection.

Nwobu also expressed confidence in ADC’s electoral prospects while addressing disputes around the party's deregistration ruling.

Kenneth Okonkwo Withdraws Support for Atiku

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Kenneth Okonkwo withdrawn his support for Atiku and the ADC ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Okonkwo criticised ADC's vice presidential pick from the South-South, calling it marginalisation of the South-East.

He insisted on representation for the South-East, refusing to campaign for a non-South-East ticket in the 2027 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng