Father’s Day 2026: First Lady, Natasha Pay Tributes With Heartfelt Messages
- Nigeria's First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu honoured fathers' vital roles in family and community building
- Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi state celebrated fathers as unsung heroes shaping future generations
- Both leaders stressed the importance of responsible fatherhood in nation-building and societal stability
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, on Sunday, June 21, celebrated the love, strength and sacrifice of fathers across the country.
In a goodwill message to mark Father’s Day 2026, the First Lady said fathers play a vital role in shaping the character, confidence and future of their children, and that their guidance, protection and dedication help build strong families and stronger communities.
Remi Tinubu celebrates fathers
She wrote, according to The Punch:
“On this Father’s Day 2026, we celebrate the love, strength, and sacrifice of fathers across Nigeria and around the world.
“Fathers play a vital role in shaping the character, confidence, and future of their children.
“Through their guidance, protection, and dedication, fathers help build strong families and stronger communities.”
Natasha hails fathers as unsung heroes
In the same vein, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central, paid glowing tribute to fathers across Nigeria, describing them as unsung heroes whose sacrifices, resilience and dedication remain critical to the stability of families and the development of society.
In a Father’s Day goodwill message issued in Abuja, the prominent legislator commended father figures for their invaluable contributions to raising children and strengthening communities, noting that their efforts often go unnoticed despite the significant responsibilities they shoulder.
Guardian quoted Senator Natasha as saying:
“On this special Father’s Day, I celebrate all fathers and father figures whose steadfast commitment, love, and sacrifices continue to strengthen our families and communities.
“Fathers are truly the unsung heroes of our society. Their tireless efforts, resilience, and devotion deserve our deepest appreciation.”
The federal lawmaker stressed that responsible fatherhood remains essential to nation-building, arguing that the values fathers instil in their children help shape future generations and contribute to the emergence of a peaceful and prosperous society.
According to her, fathers serve as role models whose influence extends far beyond the home, helping to build character and inspire hope among younger generations.
She said:
“A father’s wisdom, discipline and example leave a lasting impact on the lives of children. Through their sacrifices and guidance, fathers nurture dreams, build character, and inspire hope. Their influence extends beyond the home and contributes significantly to the moral fabric of our society."
Read more on Father's Day:
- When is Father's Day 2026: date and ideas on how to celebrate it
- Tinubu sends happy Father’s Day message to Nigerians, “no title is more sacred”
- Father's Day: Month's after ritual claim, Skiibii laments overbilling, called "Fugazi Headmaster"
Natasha urges documentation of women’s achievements
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha emphasised the importance of documenting women’s achievements to inspire future leadership.
She also pledged N1 million monthly to support a writing competition aimed at preserving the stories of remarkable women.
The WikiGap initiative seeks to address gender disparities in digital knowledge and amplify women’s voices globally.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.