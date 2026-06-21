Nigeria's First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu honoured fathers' vital roles in family and community building

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi state celebrated fathers as unsung heroes shaping future generations

Both leaders stressed the importance of responsible fatherhood in nation-building and societal stability

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, on Sunday, June 21, celebrated the love, strength and sacrifice of fathers across the country.

In a goodwill message to mark Father’s Day 2026, the First Lady said fathers play a vital role in shaping the character, confidence and future of their children, and that their guidance, protection and dedication help build strong families and stronger communities.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and First Lady Remi Tinubu mark Father’s Day 2026 with heartfelt tributes. Photo credit: @oluremitinubu, @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

Remi Tinubu celebrates fathers

She wrote, according to The Punch:

“On this Father’s Day 2026, we celebrate the love, strength, and sacrifice of fathers across Nigeria and around the world.

“Fathers play a vital role in shaping the character, confidence, and future of their children.

“Through their guidance, protection, and dedication, fathers help build strong families and stronger communities.”

Natasha hails fathers as unsung heroes

In the same vein, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central, paid glowing tribute to fathers across Nigeria, describing them as unsung heroes whose sacrifices, resilience and dedication remain critical to the stability of families and the development of society.

In a Father’s Day goodwill message issued in Abuja, the prominent legislator commended father figures for their invaluable contributions to raising children and strengthening communities, noting that their efforts often go unnoticed despite the significant responsibilities they shoulder.

Guardian quoted Senator Natasha as saying:

“On this special Father’s Day, I celebrate all fathers and father figures whose steadfast commitment, love, and sacrifices continue to strengthen our families and communities.

“Fathers are truly the unsung heroes of our society. Their tireless efforts, resilience, and devotion deserve our deepest appreciation.”

The federal lawmaker stressed that responsible fatherhood remains essential to nation-building, arguing that the values fathers instil in their children help shape future generations and contribute to the emergence of a peaceful and prosperous society.

According to her, fathers serve as role models whose influence extends far beyond the home, helping to build character and inspire hope among younger generations.

She said:

“A father’s wisdom, discipline and example leave a lasting impact on the lives of children. Through their sacrifices and guidance, fathers nurture dreams, build character, and inspire hope. Their influence extends beyond the home and contributes significantly to the moral fabric of our society."

Read more on Father's Day:

Natasha urges documentation of women’s achievements

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha emphasised the importance of documenting women’s achievements to inspire future leadership.

She also pledged N1 million monthly to support a writing competition aimed at preserving the stories of remarkable women.

The WikiGap initiative seeks to address gender disparities in digital knowledge and amplify women’s voices globally.

Source: Legit.ng