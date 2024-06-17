Father's Day celebration came with mixed feelings for some Nigerian celebrities, including singer Skiibii

He took to his Instagram story on Sunday, June 16, 2024, to lament the rate at which people get billed at this age and time

According to him, the day was to be a day of celebrating fathers, but some have instead turned it into an avenue to ask for money

Yesterday was a double celebration across the globe; Father's Day and Eid el Kabir. Many took the day as an opportunity to celebrate their loving fathers for all their sacrifices.

However, Abbey Toyyib Elias, also known as Skiibii, showed his displeasure about how the day turned out.

Singer, Skiibii slams those who billed their fathers instead of celebrating them. Credit: @skiibii

Source: Instagram

According to a post via his social media page, he noted that rather than people celebrating their fathers, they would rather ask that they send them money.

"One can't celebrate fathers day in peace" - Skiibii

Communicating via his Instagram story, the Baddest Boy crooner frowned at the outcome of the special event.

He wrote:

"Person no fit celebrate anything again. Na sosos daddy send money, press money I just ey see. To post fatehr's day in peace sef don be problem."

See Skiibii's post here:

It will be recalled that Skiibii and Mayorkun were recently accused of attempting to use influencer Nicki DaBaribie for money rituals.

Although Skiibii kept quiet about it, Mayorkun voiced his concerns and refuted such allegations via his official Twitter page.

Nigerians are reacting to Skiibii's post

Following Skiibii's post online, here is what some Nigerians had to say:

@katedun80:

"Fugazi headmaster sef dey talk."

@daniel_morris999:

"U wear fake Richard Millie abi u no wear?"

@rikkie_xx:

"Oba mayana kosi shoro."

@zagaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa:

"As in it has gotten to the extent that you gotta distance yourself from people even to wish someone happy birthday or even to say Hi sef nah billing and trust me bruhh the real love is fading away."

@smeyzpro_hit:

"All this girls nor even post their papa yesterday."

@santhiago_godson:

"Nah all those ladies who don't flaunt their dad yesterday pain me pass .. nah boyfriend Dem dey post as father SMH."

@john.whizz:

"You fit still run them fake."

@arbeeordun_horsh:

"Try sell ur RM take sort the bills an."

@theregan:

"Naso o entitlement people."

