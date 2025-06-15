President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent a Happy Father's Day message to Nigerian men on Sunday, June 16, 2025

Tinubu said to be a father is to sacrifice comfort so the children can dream of a bright and better tomorrow

The President thanked Nigerian fathers - biological and symbolic, both home and abroad for their everyday labours.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described Nigerian fathers as the first teachers, silent defenders, and tireless nation-builders.

Tinubu said to be a father is to carry the weight of responsibility with quiet strength.

Tinubu Thank all Nigerian fathers (biological and symbolic) at home and abroad. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The President stated this in his Happy Father’s Day message via his X handle @officialABAT on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

"Today, we honour our first teachers, silent defenders, and tireless nation-builders…our fathers.

"To be a father is to carry the weight of responsibility with quiet strength. It is to sacrifice comfort so your children can dream, to model discipline, and to lead with love and firmness. These are the same values that hold a nation together.

"As a father and grandfather, I know that no title is more sacred. The home is the first institution of leadership, and our country is only as strong as the men who lead with integrity within their families."

President Tinubu thanked Nigerian fathers both biological and symbolic and at home and abroad for their everyday labours that shape the character of Nigeria and the future of the children.

Nigerians react as Tinubu celebrates Father's Day

@Mrr_Essy

Happy Father's Day, Mr President ❣️ ❣️

Father of Nations!

@interflex2004

Happy Father’s Day to you PBAT, The Father of The Nation, May GOD continue to guide you, protect you, uphold you, and strengthen you Mr President Sir.

@de_generalnoni

Mr President. Come down from your high horse and visit Benue.

@aonanuga1956 tell Mr President what’s going on in Benue. Leave Politics and focus on governance for now!

@charlinekhandy

Daddy, over 200 of your children don die for Benue. I don't know if you are aware?!

@UnlimitedEniola

Describe a father, sir…

Does a father feel comfortable and watch TV of political defection while his children get killed?

Does a father pardon and feed the killers of his children?

Does a father starve his children and reduce their purchasing power?

Does a father Care more about other people’s children than his?

Pastor Tunde Bakare Breaks Silence On Visit To Tinubu

Recall that Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, denied claims that his recent meeting with President Tinubu was driven by political gain.

Bakare, who visited Tinubu at the State House last week, stirred speculations as many alleged that his visit was tied to personal ambition or a bid to secure a federal appointment.

However, during a sermon at his Lagos-based church, Bakare set the record straight, declaring his intentions were purely based on national interests.

Wike mentions what Tinubu did that "killed coalition"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, said President Tinubu’s infrastructural development has killed coalition moves by the opposition.

Wike disclosed this while speaking at the official commissioning of roads in the nation’s capital.

The PDP chieftain and former Rivers governor vowed to continue to support Tinubu’s administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng