Former A ccord Party presidential candidate Prof. Christopher Imumolen pulled out of the 2027 presidential race on Sunday, August 3

A Imumolen said he consulted Accord Party leadership before making the decision, citing national interest over personal ambition

The former candidate pointed to Tinubu's reform agenda as closely matching his own manifesto on economic transformation and youth empowerment

A former presidential candidate Prof. Christopher Imumolen has announced on Sunday, August 3, that he was stepping down from the 2027 presidential race and throwing his full weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election campaign.

Imumolen said the decision followed consultations with the Accord Party's leadership and was driven purely by national interest rather than personal political calculations.

Prof. Christopher Imumolen has withdrawn from the 2027 presidential race. Photo credit: Original/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

In a statement signed by Imumolen and sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 5, he argued that unity, political stability and Nigeria's continued progress must come before individual ambitions, a position he said guided his choice to stand aside.

Why Imumolen endorsed Tinubu

The former presidential candidate said he found significant common ground between Tinubu's reform agenda and the objectives laid out in his own manifesto, particularly around economic transformation, education, youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, industrialisation and national development.

According to him, this decision was not borne out of personal interest but from a deep conviction that the unity, stability, and continued progress of Nigeria must take precedence over personal political ambition.

Among other reasons, he praised Tinubu as a resilient leader with the strategic capacity to steer Nigeria through its political and economic difficulties, adding that the president had shown exceptional political wisdom and nation-building ability across Nigeria's democratic history.

The reasons for this decision are as follows:

1. Shared vision for Nigeria

President Tinubu's reform agenda and policies closely align with the core objectives of my manifesto.

He added that it aligns in the areas of economic transformation, education, youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, industrialisation, and national development.

2. Exceptional leadership capacity

His resilience and ability to navigate Nigeria's complex political and economic landscape demonstrate uncommon courage, determination, and strategic leadership worthy of emulation.

3. Unmatched political sagacity

In Nigeria's democratic history, President Tinubu has consistently displayed extraordinary political wisdom, foresight, and nation-building capacity that have produced transformational leaders across the country.

4. Commitment to progressive governance

His commitment to sustaining progressive governance through purposeful leadership, institutional reforms, and continuity provides confidence in Nigeria's long-term growth and stability.

5. Ability to discover and empower talent

President Tinubu has shown remarkable ability to identify capable individuals, build consensus, promote national unity, and make difficult decisions in the best interest of the nation.

6. A Bridge between generations

I believe President Tinubu is uniquely positioned to provide a seamless transition between the founding generation of Nigeria's democratic leadership and the emerging generation of transformational leaders.

7. Confidence in Nigeria's economic recovery

Despite current economic challenges, I remain convinced that his determination, policy direction, fiscal discipline, and decisive leadership will reposition Nigeria's economy for sustainable prosperity.

8. Inclusive and collaborative leadership

His willingness to engage and collaborate with progressive-minded Nigerians across political parties reflects true statesmanship and a genuine commitment to national development above partisan interests.

9. Nigeria above personal ambition

My aspiration has always been to serve Nigeria and not merely to occupy public office. Whenever the national interest is better served through unity and strategic collaboration, I will always choose Nigeria above personal political ambition.

10. Stability, continuity and naational development

At this critical stage of our nation's development, continuity in governance, policy consistency, political stability, and sustained reforms are essential for attracting investment, creating jobs, strengthening institutions, and building a prosperous Nigeria for future generations.

"Today, I therefore declare my total support for the re-election of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in the 2027 Presidential Election. I equally call on members of the Accord Party, my supporters across Nigeria, the youth, professionals, and all patriotic Nigerians to join hands in supporting this national project," he added.

Guber poll: Accord advises Osun voters

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the national leadership of Accord urged residents of Osun State to vote for Governor Ademola Adeleke in the August 15, 2026 governorship election, saying his record in office justifies a second term and guarantees a landslide win.

In a press release dated August 3, 2026 and signed by National Chairman Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, the party said Adeleke's work on roads, social amenities, education, healthcare, security, and workers' welfare shows he has the political will to build a stronger state.

Source: Legit.ng