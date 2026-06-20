ChatGPT described Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji as the frontrunner for the 2026 Ekiti governorship election

Top candidates include Governor Oyebanji, Oluwadare Bejide, and Oluwole Oluyede amid a competitive political landscape

Voters in the prominent southwest state will choose from 14 gubernatorial hopefuls in the upcoming election on Saturday, June 20, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, has projected the winner of the 2026 Ekiti state governorship election.

According to the forecast, Biodun Oyebanji, the governor of Ekiti state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is 'the favourite to retain power, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) likely emerging as its closest rival'.

Biodun Oyebanji, Oluwole Oluyede, and Dare Bejide are considered the top candidates in the 2026 Ekiti state governorship election. Photo credit: @ReportsNG_, @biodunaoyebanji, @ekititrends

Source: Twitter

Ekiti poll: APC leads race

Responding to Legit.ng's request for its prediction, ChatGPT said:

"The APC appears to be the strongest contender in the Ekiti governorship election, benefiting from incumbency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji's established support base, and a well-organised party structure across the state. These factors give the ruling party a significant advantage heading into the poll."

It added that the PDP could pose a serious challenge in the election.

ChatGPT stated:

"The PDP is regarded as the main challenger and could pose a serious threat if opposition votes consolidate in its favour. However, LP, ADC, and NDC currently appear less competitive statewide. While election outcomes can never be predicted with certainty, APC is generally seen as the favourite to retain power, with PDP likely emerging as its closest rival."

Police warn against 'unauthorised' results

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned that anyone who announces the result of the Ekiti state governorship election without authorisation from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be arrested and prosecuted.

Commissioner of Police in charge of Election Planning and Evaluation, Abayomi Sogunle, gave the warning at a news briefing in Ado Ekiti.

Per Radio Nigeria, Sogunle said adequate security arrangements had been made to protect INEC permanent and ad hoc staff, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and other critical personnel involved in the election.

Read more on Ekiti election 2026:

Analyst predicts winner of 2026 Ekiti election

Legit.ng earlier reported that a public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said Governor Oyebanji will likely be re-elected to office for a second tenure. Okwuosa said Governor Oyebanji of the APC will emerge victorious in the election.

The political analyst listed three reasons why Governor Oyebanji will come out victorious on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

According to Okwuosa, the incumbency factor, the game of sentiments, and Ekiti state being an APC stronghold

Source: Legit.ng