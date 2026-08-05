Veteran broadcaster Sean Polotee announced the launch of MÁÁGBỌ̀N FM, a new online radio platform, scheduled for September 18, 2026

The station takes its name from a Yoruba phrase meaning 'Don't Shake,' built around a message of resilience and youth empowerment

MÁÁGBỌ̀N FM aims to secure a full NBC licence to operate as a licensed urban radio station in the long term

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos state - Broadcast journalist and humanitarian Sean Polotee has confirmed that his online radio station, MÁÁGBỌ̀N FM, will go live on Friday, September 18, 2026, in what he describes as a long-term project to use media as a force for social change across Nigeria.

Polotee, who has spent decades in broadcasting and community advocacy, said the station is conceived as a purpose-driven platform designed to educate, entertain, and empower Nigerians, with a particular focus on young people.

Sean Polotee announces the September 18, 2026, launch of MÁÁGBỌ̀N FM, an online radio station focused on youth empowerment and social change in Nigeria. Photo credit: Sean Polotrillionaire

Source: Facebook

What MÁÁGBỌ̀N FM stands for

The station's name draws from a Yoruba expression meaning "Don't Shake," a phrase that forms the foundation of a broader advocacy movement Polotee has been running for years. The movement encourages individuals to remain determined and self-reliant in the face of hardship, a message he said is especially relevant given Nigeria's current socio-economic climate.

In a statement made available exclusively to Legit.ng, Polotee disclosed that programming on the station will push young Nigerians to identify their talents, pursue entrepreneurship, and stay clear of drug abuse and other social vices. The station also plans to create pathways for exceptional talents across various sectors to grow and gain visibility.

Beyond its online beginnings, MÁÁGBỌ̀N FM has ambitions to become a fully licensed urban radio station, pending approval from the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

MÁÁGBỌ̀N FM's unveiling brings together leaders from government, business, social groups, and the creative industry to celebrate youth empowerment and resilience. Photo credit: Sean Polotrillionaire

Source: Facebook

New platform promises hope, youth empowerment

The unveiling on September 18, 2026, is expected to draw guests from government, the corporate sector, traditional institutions, youth organisations, and the creative industry.

Polotee summed up the station's mission in a statement:

"Don't Shake. Believe in yourself. Discover your talent. Build your future. The future belongs to those who refuse to give up."

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Nigerian journalists win top African awards

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that three African journalists, including two Nigerians, were honoured at the 2026 Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards organised by the International Centre for Journalists (ICFJ) in partnership with the Wikimedia Foundation.

The awards recognised outstanding reporting that broadens public understanding of Africa through evidence-based journalism.

2026's winning entries focused on migration, women's empowerment, youth sports and maternal healthcare. Organisers said such reporting provides reliable source material that helps improve the quality and coverage of information on Wikipedia.

Source: Legit.ng