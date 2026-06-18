Prof. Oyebanji Olajuyin has emerged as the Labour Party candidate ahead of the Ekiti 2026 governorship election

Medical professor Olajuyin has built a long career spanning healthcare practice, research, and teaching

The candidate outlined reform-focused priorities while positioning himself for the Ekiti governorship race

Prof. Oyebanji Ikusayedegbe Olajuyin is the Labour Party candidate for the 2026 Ekiti state governorship election.

He was chosen as the party’s consensus candidate during its congress in Ado-Ekiti, as political parties position themselves ahead of a competitive off-cycle election in the state.

Things to know about Prof. Olajuyin, Labour Party`s 2026 ekiti governorship candidate

Source: Getty Images

The contest comes as Ekiti governor Biodun Oyebanji prepares to face challengers from multiple political parties in the June 20, 2026, governorship election, where he will seek a second term under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Below are five key facts about him.

Prof. Olajuyin's career highlights

Prof. Olajuyin is a medical doctor and professor of medicine with over three decades of experience. His career has cut across clinical practice, medical research, healthcare administration, and teaching. As stated by Premium Times, he served as Chief Medical Director of the Ekiti State Specialist Hospital, now Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital. He obtained a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from the University of Ibadan.

Hometown and background

The Labour Party candidate hails from Ikere-Ekiti in the Ekiti South Senatorial District, Ekiti state. His local background has remained part of his public identity as he steps into the governorship race.

How old is Prof. Olajuyin?

According to information listed on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) website, Prof. Olajuyin is 67 years old. Oyebanji was born on April 5, 1958. This places him among the older contenders in the 2026 governorship contest.

Key facts about the Labour Party Ekiti 2026 governorship hopeful. Photo: NgLabour

Source: Twitter

Olajuyin's path to candidacy

In November 2025, he emerged as the Labour Party governorship candidate after being affirmed as the consensus choice at the party’s congress held in Ado-Ekiti. The exercise was attended by party officials, delegates, and representatives of INEC, alongside security agencies.

His campaign themes

Olajuyin’s campaign message, as stated by ICIR, is centred on healthcare reform, improved education, transparent governance, and human capital development. He has also spoken against the growing role of money in politics, saying it weakens accountability and public service.

APC’s Ekiti 2026 victory chances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ekiti governorship election will hold on June 20, 2026, with incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC seeking re-election amid over one million registered voters.

Analysts point to incumbency advantage, strong endorsements from political heavyweights, and broad grassroots structures across Ekiti’s 16 local government areas as key factors favouring the ruling party.

Political observers also note that sustained party cohesion and visible support from influential stakeholders could further strengthen APC’s chances in the closely watched governorship contest.

Ekiti 2026 election: Youngest candidates listed

Legit.ng previously reported that four governorship candidates aged between 35 and 38 are contesting the Ekiti 2026 election. It reflects the rising youth participation under the Not Too Young To Run law.

The candidates, drawn from NNPP, AAC, APP and ZLP, are campaigning on reforms in education, healthcare, agriculture, and job creation across the state.

Source: Legit.ng