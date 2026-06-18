Ekiti State voters will choose between incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji and 13 challengers on June 20, 2026

Over 1 million registered voters prepare for crucial governorship election across 16 Local Government Areas

Four female candidates aim for deputy governor role, highlighting diversity in this year’s election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ekiti State - Eligible voters across Ekiti State will on Saturday, June 20, 2026, decide whether to grant incumbent Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a second term or hand power to a rival candidate.

Oyebanji, who assumed office on October 16, 2022, is seeking a second term in office against 13 other governorship candidates.

Ekiti's future at stake: Voters decide on June 20—will Oyebanji stay. Photo credit: Ekiti State Government

Source: UGC

Legit.ng highlights 12 key facts about the Saturday's off-cycle governorship election in Ekiti State, according to Channels Television

Ekiti guber election: 12 key facts to know

14 political parties will participate in the Ekiti State gubernatorial election

A total of 1,059,360 voters are registered in the state

1,028,929 — representing 97.13% — have collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs)

30,431 (2.87%) of the PVCs are uncollected.

Three main contenders: Biodun Oyebanji (APC) — the incumbent governor, Dr. Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

The election will be conducted across 16 Local Government Areas and 177 wards

Voting taking place in 2,445 polling units spread across the state.

Four female deputy governorship candidates will feature in the election - Action Democratic Party (ADP), APC, Allied Peoples Movemen (APM), and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

The candidates’ ages range from 35 to 68, with the oldest candidate being a woman.

Rotation Debate: Ekiti South Pushes for Power Shift

Groups from Ekiti South Senatorial District argued that power has largely alternated between the North and Central senatorial districtssince Ekiti State was created in 1996.

Voting Hours

Voting begins at 8:30 am and closes at 2:30 pm on election day. Any voter already on the queue by 2:30 pm will still be allowed to vote.

Result Collation

After voting concludes, results will be collated across all polling units before INEC officially announces the winner.

Ekiti state prepares for a dramatic gubernatorial showdown

Source: Original

3 reasons APC could win Ekiti guber election

Recall that Ekiti state residents will vote on Saturday, June 20, 2026, for the governorship election with over one million registered voters.

Incumbent Oyebanji of the APC seeks reelection amid widespread political endorsements and support.

APC's strong grassroots structure is predicted to bolster its chances in the upcoming governorship election.

Analyst predicts winner of Ekiti guber election

Meanwhile,Legit.ng earlier reported that a political analyst predicted that Governor Oyebanji will win re-election in Ekiti State's June 2026 election.

Donald Okwuosa cited incumbency, sentiment, and APC stronghold as key reasons for Oyebanji's potential victory.

He said All Progressives Congress (APC)'s grip on power fuels expectations for a decisive win ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng