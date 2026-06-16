SDP governorship candidate Saheed Oladele has accused Adebayo Adelabu of attempting to secure the Oyo 2027 ticket through the back door

Oladele has warned that SDP already has a valid candidate and no placeholder arrangement exists for substitution

Adelabu has been linked to repeated electoral defeats as party disputes intensify ahead of the Oyo 2027 race

Activities ahead of the 2027 Oyo state governorship election are becoming more intense as former Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu (Penkelemesi), is reportedly seeking the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ticket to continue his governorship ambition.

Oyo 2027 politics heats up as Oladele fires warning over Adelabu’s reported SDP governorship ambition. Photo: oyomesioro

Source: Twitter

The gubernatorial candidate of SDP, Saheed Oladele, made the allegation on Tuesday in Ibadan in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng in Ibadan.

Oladele spoke against the background of an attempted political migration of Chief Adelabu to SDP and hijacking the gubernatorial ticket “through the backdoor” after his loss during the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He called on the Power Minister to realise that the SDP in Oyo State has a gubernatorial candidate, warning him to stop “chasing shadows”

Oladele emerged as the SDP governorship candidate on May 26, 2026, after a unanimous decision by party members in the presence of INEC officials and other relevant stakeholders.

The party endorsed his candidacy after he purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

SDP candidate accuses Adelabu of backdoor tactics

Chief Oladele cautioned the former Minister not to be deceived by those who give him false hopes, as he is heading for another colossal loss.

His words:

“Getting the party’s ticket through the back door should not be the pre-occupation of a former Power Minister at this time. So, I urge him to wake up from his slumber and realise that there is no placeholder in Oyo SDP; rather, there is a candidate in Chief Saheed Oladele.”

"The Electoral Law has made it completely impossible for a replacement, especially for a party that has a candidate."

"If he must desperately contest against the Electoral Act, he should look for a party that only has a placeholder, not a candidate. Adelabu believes money can buy anyone. That is the game he wants to play in SDP, but it is late in a party that has an established candidate."

SDP candidate Saheed Oladele warns Adelabu over alleged moves to secure Oyo 2027 governorship ticket. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Oladele links Adelabu to repeated electoral defeats

It would be recalled that Adelabu lost at the APC gubernatorial primary election held in Ibadan to Senator Sarafadeen Alli. Alli secured 578,143 votes to defeat Adelabu, who garnered 19,193 votes.

With the situation in Oyo politics, Adelabu seems not to have backed down in his ambition to be the Oyo State Governor.

But Chief Oladele warned that any kind of inducement to get the gubernatorial ticket of SDP will amount to a loss, especially with the current electoral process in Nigeria.

“SDP does not have a placeholder, which will make someone from somewhere think that they are capable of being a replacement", Oladele cautioned.

"It has become the pattern of Chief Adelabu, as he left APC in 2023 after he lost during the primary, but could only secure 38,000 votes across Oyo."

Gunmen kill traveller in fresh Oyo attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that suspected bandits attacked a passenger vehicle along the Igbeti–Kishi road in Irepo Local Government Area of Oyo state. This, however, led to the killing of one traveller and the injury of several others during the late-night ambush.

The victim, identified as Moshood Kayode, popularly known as “Kay NEPA,” died in the attack, while survivors were rushed to medical facilities.

Source: Legit.ng