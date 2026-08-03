Manchester City have communicated their asking price for Rodri, who is in the final year of his contract at the club

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gave the green light to pursue him after the 2026 FIFA World Cup

New Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly pushing for Rodri to join ahead of the new season

Manchester City have set a price for Spanish midfielder Rodri, as Real Madrid's interest in signing him intensifies following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and has rejected several contract extension offers from the club.

Manchester City demands €75 million to sell Rodri to Real Madrid. Photo by Copa.

Source: Getty Images

His reluctance to renew is understood to be tied, in part, to the departure of former manager Pep Guardiola, as well as a long-held desire to return to Spain for the latter stages of his career.

Man City names price for Rodri

Marca's report at the weekend indicated that City have now made their financial demands clear to the Spanish capital club, putting a €75 million price tag on the Ballon d'Or winner.

As noted by Sport, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had been cautious about committing to a move, but he eventually gave his approval to proceed after the conclusion of the World Cup in North America.

Rodri played a central role in Spain's triumph at the tournament, adding a World Cup winners' medal and Golden Ball to his already decorated career.

The midfielder is currently on holiday following the tournament and is also recovering from a minor back surgery, with new manager Jose Mourinho said to be impatient for the deal to be concluded so that Rodri can join his squad before the new campaign gets underway.

Among Real Madrid supporters, the general sentiment is that the asking price represents good value for a player of Rodri's calibre, with many believing his arrival is a question of timing rather than whether it will happen at all.

Transfers that could happen

Legit.ng previously analysed the top 5 transfers that could happen this summer as the window enters the decisive stage at the start of the new season.

Rodri to Real Madrid is top of the list as the transfer looks more likely to happen than not after Florentino Perez agreed to proceed with the deal.

Source: Legit.ng