A UK-based Nigerian man posted a TikTok video advising people back home on how to spot those abroad who are truly willing to help them relocate

He warned that people who discourage you with negative talk or suggest you abandon your japa dreams to open a poultry farm are the ones to block immediately

The man outlined specific signs that reveal whether someone abroad has genuine intentions or is secretly happy to see you remain stuck in Nigeria

A UK-based Nigerian man has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a blunt and passionate guide on how to identify which people living abroad will genuinely help you relocate and which ones to cut off without a second thought.

Filming himself outdoors on a sunny day in what appears to be an open urban walkway, the man spoke directly to the camera in a conversational, advice-giving tone, addressing the countless Nigerians who are trying to japa and relying on contacts already living in the UK or elsewhere to help them make the move.

Man shares how to identify people abroad who will genuinely help. Photo credit: @Sharp Collins/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

How to Spot a Genuine Helper Abroad

According to the man, the test is simple and requires no stress. When you reach out to someone abroad and ask how life is treating them, pay close attention to what they say and how they say it.

A genuinely good person, he explained, will give you an honest and encouraging response, acknowledging the hustle while still speaking positively about the experience.

The red flag, he said, is when someone consistently sounds miserable every time you call, complaining endlessly and offering nothing constructive.

An even bigger warning sign is when that same person starts steering you away from your dream of relocating altogether by suggesting you start a business in Nigeria instead, particularly something like poultry farming.

He pointed out the irony that many of these same people had heard the very same arguments before they left Nigeria themselves and still chose to travel.

Some, he added, had even arrived abroad with thousands of dollars and never opened the farm they were recommending to others.

Block and Keep Moving, He Says

The man's core message was direct: anyone who discourages you from pursuing life abroad instead of actively trying to bring you through is not your ally.

A true friend or family member who is already settled, even if only temporarily, will offer to house you, guide you, and help you find your footing, even if only for a couple of months.

He acknowledged that some people will attempt to disguise their negativity, denying their discouragement even when confronted with evidence. For him, that denial itself confirms everything.

His advice to anyone encountering such behaviour was clear cut: stop engaging, block the contact, and keep pushing forward.

See the post below:

Nigerian man relocates to Ireland

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man shared his excitement on social media after taking a new step to further his education.

In a now-viral video posted via his official TikTok account, he proudly documented his relocation journey to Ireland.

Source: Legit.ng