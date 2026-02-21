Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

FCT Council Elections: List of Polling Unit Results Released So Far as Voting Ends, Counting Begins
Nigeria

FCT Council Elections: List of Polling Unit Results Released So Far as Voting Ends, Counting Begins

by  Ezra Ukanwa
2 min read

FCT, Abuja - Results from Saturday’s local government elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are emerging after voting concluded at 2.30 p.m. in most polling units.

Residents across the six area councils cast ballots to elect chairpersons and councillors for 68 positions.

Source: Twitter

The FCT comprises Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Kuje, and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). A total of 637 candidates from 17 political parties contested the elections.

Registered voters who collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) numbered 1,587,025, with 2,822 polling units supported by 4,345 BVAS machines.

As reported by Premium Times, here are the list of polling units who have released their results so far.

PU 006 Ushafa, Bwari Area Council

Chairmanship results

Invalid votes – 3

ZLP – 46

APC – 36

PDP – 10

ADC – 5

SDP – 1

Accord – 1

NNPP – 1

Councillorship results

Invalid votes – 2

APC – 36

ZLP – 16

PDP – 41

ADP – 1

APGA – 1

SDP – 3

ADC – 2

Accord – 1

PU 005 Bwari/Ushafa, Bwari Area Council

Chairmanship results

Invalid votes – 4

ZLP – 33

APC – 26

PDP – 8

ADC – 1

APGA – 2

SDP – 1

Councillorship results

Invalid votes – 1

APC – 27

ZLP – 14

PDP – 28

ADP – 3

APGA – 1

SDP – 1

PU 007 Ushafa, Bwari Area Council

Chairmanship results

ZLP – 41

APC – 24

PDP – 8

ADC – 5

APGA – 3

Accord – 1

Councillorship results

ZLP – 17

APC – 28

PDP – 33

ADC – 3

APGA – 3

PU 008 Yangoji Primary School II, Kwali Area Council

Chairmanship results

PDP – 17

APC – 17

ADP – 2

Total valid votes – 36

Councillorship results

ADC – 0

ADP – 2

APC – 13

AMP – 0

PDP – 19

Total valid votes – 34

Rejected votes – 2

Source: Legit.ng

