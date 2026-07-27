Davido reacts angrily as APC unveils Governor Hope for key Osun role

Davido breaks silence after APC names Governor Hope campaign chairman for Osun Davido reacts
- Davido acknowledged that he has a personal connection to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma ahead of the Osun governorship election
- The APC named Uzodimma, who chairs the Progressive Governors' Forum, as head of its National Campaign Council for Osun State
- INEC has fixed the Osun State governorship election for Saturday, August 15, 2026
Nigerian music star Davido has reacted to the appointment of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, as Chairman of the National Campaign Council for the Osun State governorship election.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) announced Uzodimma, who also serves as Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, as the head of its campaign team ahead of the election scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Saturday, August 15, 2026.
Responding to the development, Davido expressed mixed feelings. While acknowledging his admiration for the Governor, he hinted at a political showdown on election day.
“Chai, and I like Hope o. My wife’s state. Hmmm. No worry, we go meet for field,” Davido said.
The Osun governorship election is expected to be keenly contested, with political parties intensifying preparations as the date draws closer.
See Davido's post talking about Hope Uzodinma's position:
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.