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Davido breaks silence after APC names Governor Hope campaign chairman for Osun Davido reacts
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Davido breaks silence after APC names Governor Hope campaign chairman for Osun Davido reacts

by  Chinasa Afigbo
1 min read
  • Davido acknowledged that he has a personal connection to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma ahead of the Osun governorship election
  • The APC named Uzodimma, who chairs the Progressive Governors' Forum, as head of its National Campaign Council for Osun State
  • INEC has fixed the Osun State governorship election for Saturday, August 15, 2026

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Nigerian music star Davido has reacted to the appointment of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, as Chairman of the National Campaign Council for the Osun State governorship election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) announced Uzodimma, who also serves as Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, as the head of its campaign team ahead of the election scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Davido reacts angrily as APC unveils Governor Hope for key Osun role
Tension rises as Davido lashes out over APC's choice of Osun campaign chairman. Credit: @davido, @hopeuzodinma
Source: Instagram

Responding to the development, Davido expressed mixed feelings. While acknowledging his admiration for the Governor, he hinted at a political showdown on election day.

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“Chai, and I like Hope o. My wife’s state. Hmmm. No worry, we go meet for field,” Davido said.

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The Osun governorship election is expected to be keenly contested, with political parties intensifying preparations as the date draws closer.

See Davido's post talking about Hope Uzodinma's position:

Davido's fiery response to APC's Osun campaign move gets Nigerians talking
Davido calls out APC over Osun campaign chairman appointment Credit: @davido
Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
DavidoImo StateOsun StateAfrobeatsHope Uzodinma
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