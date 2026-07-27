Davido reacts angrily as APC unveils Governor Hope for key Osun role

Davido acknowledged that he has a personal connection to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma ahead of the Osun governorship election

The APC named Uzodimma, who chairs the Progressive Governors' Forum, as head of its National Campaign Council for Osun State

INEC has fixed the Osun State governorship election for Saturday, August 15, 2026

Nigerian music star Davido has reacted to the appointment of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, as Chairman of the National Campaign Council for the Osun State governorship election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) announced Uzodimma, who also serves as Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, as the head of its campaign team ahead of the election scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Tension rises as Davido lashes out over APC's choice of Osun campaign chairman. Credit: @davido, @hopeuzodinma

Source: Instagram

Responding to the development, Davido expressed mixed feelings. While acknowledging his admiration for the Governor, he hinted at a political showdown on election day.

“Chai, and I like Hope o. My wife’s state. Hmmm. No worry, we go meet for field,” Davido said.

The Osun governorship election is expected to be keenly contested, with political parties intensifying preparations as the date draws closer.

See Davido's post talking about Hope Uzodinma's position:

Davido calls out APC over Osun campaign chairman appointment Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng