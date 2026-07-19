Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Hits Iran's Khuzestan Province, Rescue Teams Deployed

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the Saland area of Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran at a depth of approximately 12 kilometres

Khuzestan governor Mohammad Reza Mowlaizadeh declared a high state of readiness and ordered full mobilisation of rescue and operational forces

The Iranian Red Crescent Society dispatched two rescue teams to villages near the epicentre to assess the extent of damage

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the Saland area of Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran on Thursday, with tremors registered at a depth of roughly 12 kilometres, according to IRIB, Iran's state broadcaster.

The epicentre was pinpointed in Saland, a hilly community within Dezful County, situated approximately 17 kilometres southeast of the city of Andimeshk and just north of Dezful.

Earthquake tremors shake Saland in Khuzestan province as residents remain alert for aftershocks. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Tremors were felt beyond the immediate area, reaching other parts of southwestern Iran, southeastern Iraq, and sections of Kuwait.

Rescue teams deployed to affected villages

According to Al Jazeera, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) moved quickly after the quake, deploying two rescue teams to villages in the vicinity of the epicentre to carry out damage assessments and check on residents.

Khuzestan governor Seyed Mohammad Reza Mowlaizadeh confirmed the earthquake and placed emergency services across the province on full alert. He said he had issued "necessary instructions for the full mobilisation of rescue and operational forces," as reported by Al Jazeera.

The governor added that no casualties or significant property damage had been recorded at the time of his statement, though official assessments were still ongoing.

Khuzestan sits on an active seismic zone

Local authorities urged residents to remain calm while staying alert to the possibility of aftershocks. Southwestern and western Iran, a region that includes Khuzestan, Kermanshah, and Hormozgan provinces, sits on an active tectonic zone, making it particularly prone to seismic activity.

Teams on the ground continued to survey affected communities as authorities monitored developments following the quake.

Khuzestan province sits on an active seismic zone, making it prone to frequent earthquakes. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US agency warns about Venezuela earthquake death toll

Legit.ng earlier reported that Back-to-back powerful earthquakes have killed at least 32 people, injured 700, and collapsed buildings in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

It was gathered that many people were at home celebrating a national holiday when the quakes struck at 18:04 local time.

Source: Legit.ng