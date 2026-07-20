Albania has opened its eVisa application system to nationals from dozens of African countries who would otherwise need a visa to enter

The online system means eligible African travellers can apply without visiting an Albanian embassy or consulate in person

Travellers who already hold a valid Schengen, US, UK, or UAE visa or residence permit may qualify for a separate visa-free entry arrangement

Albania has made its electronic visa system available to nationals from a wide range of African countries, offering a more accessible route into the Balkan nation for travellers who would otherwise need to apply through traditional embassy channels.

Nationals from the eligible countries are required to hold a visa to enter Albania but can apply for that visa entirely online through the Albania eVisa portal, removing the need for in-person embassy visits.

Albania names 40 African countries whose citizens can apply for its eVisa. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: UGC

African Countries on the Albania eVisa List

The list of African countries whose nationals can apply for the Albania eVisa online is extensive. It includes:

Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burundi Cameroon Comoros Cote d'Ivoire Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Kenya Lesotho Liberia Madagascar Malawi Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Reunion Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone South Africa Swaziland Tanzania Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

Crucially, the Albanian eVisa portal states that applicants do not need to hold a Schengen, US, UK, or UAE visa or residence permit to be eligible. This broadens access considerably, particularly for African travellers who may not have prior travel history to those regions.

Visa-Free Entry for Some Travellers

A separate arrangement exists for travellers who already hold certain qualifying documents. Anyone in possession of a valid multiple-entry Schengen visa that has been used at least once, or a valid Schengen residence permit, may enter Albania without needing to apply for an Albanian visa at all.

The same applies to holders of a valid multiple-entry United States or United Kingdom visa that has been used at least once, or a valid US or UK residence permit. Holders of a 10-year United Arab Emirates residence permit that remains valid for at least one year at the time of entry also qualify for visa-free access.

For African travellers who do not meet any of those conditions, the eVisa route remains the most straightforward option, allowing applications to be completed online before departure.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng