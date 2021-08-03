Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President has been described as an outstanding performer in the red chambers

The accolades were by Omo-Agege's state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, himself a former member of the Senate

Governor Okowa, in a birthday message to Omo-Agege, said the number five man in the country has distinguished himself as a lawmaker

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as he turned 58 on Tuesday, August 3.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the governor said that Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central Senatorial District, remained an amiable and illustrious son of Delta in whom citizens were delighted about for his political accomplishments.

Governor Okowa described Omo-Agege as an outstanding performer in the Senate. Photo credit: Delta state government

An outstanding performer in the Nigerian Senate

According to him, Omo-Agege has had an outstanding performance in the Senate as one of the senators with the most number of Bills in the 9th Assembly.

The governor commended the lawmaker for contributing to reducing the unemployment rate in Delta through his direct engagement and provision of employment opportunities for citizens of the state.

He remarked that the lawmaker was no doubt a goal-getter and gentleman, and wished him more fruitful years of contributing to nation-building.

The governor added:

“On this special day of your 58th birth anniversary, it is my prayer that God will grant you many more years in good health to continue to render greater service to God and humanity.”

Okowa salutes another Deltan indigene

In a related development, Governor Okowa has congratulated Mrs. Elohor Aiboni on her appointment as the first female Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCO).

Okowa described Mrs. Aiboni as an illustrious daughter of Delta, who by her industry has brought honour and glory to the state.

He said that Delta was proud of her sterling accomplishments, especially as the first female to lead the Shell exploration company in more than six decades of its operations in Nigeria.

The governor noted that all the positions Aiboni had held in Shell in a career, spanning no fewer than 19 years, prepared her for the current big task.

Earlier in the year, Governor Okowa congratulated former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, on his 73rd birth anniversary, describing him as an inspirational leader.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, April 8, the governor rejoiced with the family, friends, and political associates of the former military officer who served the country in various capacities as military governor, minister, and later lawmaker.

He stated that the leadership qualities of the former boss of the Senate were worthy of emulation, saying he was a great democrat, astute administrator, and a leader of inestimable value.

Last week, Governor Okowa congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien, on his 97th birth anniversary.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, July 29, Okowa remarked that the monarch had provided purposeful leadership for his people.

According to the governor, the Asaba monarch has in the past 30 years on the throne of his ancestors contributed immensely to making Asaba a home for all.

