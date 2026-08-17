Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi completed a permanent transfer from Nottingham Forest to newly-promoted side Coventry City

Awoniyi spoke to CCFC TV after signing, sharing what drew him to the club after four seasons at the City Ground

Coventry City confirmed Awoniyi will wear the number 14 jersey, previously worn by an African player

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi has broken his silence after completing a permanent move from Nottingham Forest to Coventry City, saying he cannot wait to begin the new season under manager Frank Lampard.

Awoniyi left Nottingham Forest following four seasons at the City Ground, with fans, players and former teammates giving him an emotional send-off before his departure to the newly-promoted Premier League club.

Taiwo Awoniyi poses in a Coventry City shirt. Photo from @ccfc.

Source: Twitter

Awoniyi speaks after joining Coventry

Speaking to CCFC TV immediately after putting pen to paper, the striker made clear just how eager he is to get going.

"I'm very happy to complete my move to Coventry City. I am very excited about this season, and I can't wait to get started," he said.

Awoniyi also pointed to Coventry's impressive promotion campaign as a reason for his enthusiasm about joining the squad.

"I'm really looking forward to working with my new teammates, I have seen how amazing they have been last season, coming up from the Championship, they were incredible and now I am just excited to join them and get started for the new season."

The Chelsea legend Lampard, who is now in charge at Coventry, will be working with Awoniyi as the club prepares to compete in the Premier League for the first time in decades.

Coventry City confirmed that Awoniyi will carry the number 14 jersey for the upcoming season. The shirt number carries some significance at the club, having previously been worn by South African footballer Peter Ndlovu during the 1996/97 season.

Ndlovu was a fan favourite during his time at Coventry and is widely regarded as one of the more memorable figures in the club's recent history, making the jersey choice a notable one for supporters.

Awoniyi's arrival comes as Coventry prepare to face the demands of top-flight football following their promotion from the Championship. The Nigerian international will be expected to lead the attacking line as the club looks to establish itself in the Premier League.

Awoniyi sends message to Nottingham fans

Legit.ng previously reported that Taiwo Awoniyi sent a message to Nottingham Forest fans after completing his permanent move to Coventry City.

Awoniyi praised the fans as a massive part of the club, and appreciated their support for him during the good and difficult times at the club.

Source: Legit.ng