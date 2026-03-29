Ahead of the 2027 general elections, PDP's Laja Adeoye has vowed to end the APC's dominance in Lagos

Adeoye promised transformative leadership focused on education, housing, and economic diversification

The PDP governorship aspirant also speaks on his plans to create sustainable jobs and foster youth inclusion through strategic alliances

Lagos, Nigeria - A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Lagos state, Laja Adeoye, has vowed to terminate the long reign of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state in 2027.

Adeoye, in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 29, said the time of the APC is up with his entry into the governorship race.

PDP governorship aspirant Laja Adeoye promises transformative leadership, ahead of the 2027 Lagos elections. Photo credit: Adelaja Adeoye

Source: Facebook

Lagosians are tired of APC - PDP's Laja Adeoye

According to Adeoye, Lagosians are tired of successive APC-led governments and are yearning for a new beginning.

Adeoye, a real estate mogul and managing director of Fendini Limited, a property development company, said he was the face of that new beginning and prepared to offer transformative leadership in the state to propel it to greatness.

"I am running to offer a credible, formidable alternative rooted in proven delivery and vision. I represent fresh, innovative, and people-centred leadership that the ruling APC has not provided," he said.

How I will sack APC in Lagos - Adeoye

Adeoye further explained how he plans to unseat the APC in Lagos state, stating that he is building alliances across various stakeholder groups.

He said:

"Through strategic alliances, like the strong backing from the Lagos for Prosperity Group and galvanising groups like Inter-Party Advisory Council(IPAC), and other committed groups, we are building momentum across youths, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and disillusioned residents."

"My approach will be issue-based: addressing real pains like housing shortages, traffic gridlock and unemployment with practical solutions drawn from real estate expertise and entrepreneurial success.

"We will rally all democratic forces, run a robust grassroots campaign and demonstrate that Lagos deserves better, not governance without accountability."

My agenda for Lagos state - PDP's Adeoye

Adeoye said his agenda for Lagos is anchored mainly on education, security, healthcare, housing, and economic diversification.

The PDP governorship aspirant said his endorsement by major groups in the state, including the Lagos For Prosperity Group, showed his acceptance among residents.

He promised to promote civil service reform with a better reward system that would employ, train and make his administration very efficient.

On economic diversification and job creation, the aspirants vowed to boost entrepreneurship, tech hubs, SMEs, tourism, ocean economy, agriculture, and industrial clusters.

He said that this would generate millions of jobs, reduce reliance on federal allocations, and empower youths, women, and underserved communities.

"I will work with all critical stakeholders such as the business community, the youths, women and traditional institutions to make life better for all Lagos, fostering unity amongst all," Adeoye said.

Adeoye plans to modernise Lagos transportation

On plans for infrastructure and sustainable development, he pledged to modernise transportation (expanded rail and BRT) and build more roads across the Lagos IBILE divisions.

"We will improve education and healthcare access, enhance security, promote local government autonomy, and implement sustainable waste management and environmental protection," he added.

On how he would tackle the rising cost of living in Lagos, Adeoye said:

"We will tackle it head-on by creating sustainable jobs through economic diversification, making housing affordable to free up family incomes, and supporting SMEs and the informal sector with access to finance, training, and markets.

"My policies will focus on reducing dependency on imports via local production in agriculture and industry, while ensuring efficient public services that lower daily expenses on transport and utilities.

"Prosperity must reach every Lagosian—not just a few. My Administration will also work on stopping multiple taxes and the duplication of taxes, which is a source of burden to businesses."

On waste management, Adeoye vowed to prioritise sustainable environment practices, modern waste systems, and recycling to keep Lagos clean, green, and livable for future generations.

On economic opportunities for youths, he said his administration will create millions of sustainable jobs, prioritise youth and women's inclusion.

Adeoye also pledged to provide easier access to affordable credit, business training, market linkages, and regulatory reforms that would protect and empower them as the backbone of the economy.

"Prosperity must be inclusive, and the gain of the FDI will be channelled to create jobs and build capacity for all Lagosians," he added.

Backed by the Lagos For Prosperity Group, Laja Adeoye outlines plans to tackle APC dominance in Lagos. Photo credit: Adelaja Adeoye

Source: Facebook

Lagos For Prosperity Group endorses Laja Adeoye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Lagos, a group officially endorsed and backed Adeoye as its preferred candidate to lead Lagos state.

The endorsement was contained in a statement released on Sunday, March 22, by Kazeem Oshodi, on behalf of the Lagos For Prosperity Group (LPG).

The LPG said its endorsement marks an early but significant development in the race for Alausa, adding that it positions Adeoye as a formidable contender challenging the long-standing APC dominance in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng