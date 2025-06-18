There is growing speculation that Elisha Abbo, a former senator who represented Adamawa North, will contest for the office of governor in the 2027 Adamawa state election

Senator Abbo spoke exclusively to Legit.ng and asserted that he "will likely contest for the governorship seat of Adamawa state in the forthcoming 2027 election"

The prominent former federal lawmaker shared the motivation for the possible political move in the next general election

Yola, Adamawa state - Senator Elisha Abbo, the lawmaker who represented Adamawa North, has promised genuine change and stability if the people of Adamawa state opt for him as governor in the 2027 election.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng's correspondent in Adamawa, Senator Abbo reeled out his plans for the 'Land of Beauty'.

Adamawa election 2027: Abbo eyes governorship seat

Declaring himself as a politician who offers 'real hope' to the people, Senator Abbo asserted that dividends of democracy would be enjoyed if he is given the chance to lead Adamawa state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said:

"If I become elected as governor, Adamawa state will experience great change in terms of employment and economic stability. I believe I can change Adamawa. 20-50 billion naira as a revenue for the population of 5 million people is nothing. We have to change how we generate revenue. After I win election, within the first two years in office, I believe I can make as much as 150 to 300 billion naira revenue every year".

Senator Abbo continued:

"Within the first four years as governor, we will be having an internal revenue of 1 trillion naira. And in the space of 12 years, we are looking at putting up 3 trillion naira revenue every year. If have 3 trillion naira, that means we have so much money to spend. We will not beg for the federal government to come and give us subvention.

"With such amount of revenue, I will declare free education in its own form, where every school across the state will have good and motivated teachers that have their own cars and possibly their own houses. There will also be a uniform sowing department for all students for free."

Furthermore, the former federal lawmaker promised to develop Adamawa's agricultural, manufacturing, and textile industries "where the state will have cotton production machines".

He added:

"And apart from cotton, we will be using jute. We will be using even banana stems and extracting the fiber to make clothes. So, we will ensure that everything is produced in a vast state.

"I want to assure you that within the space of five years in power, we will set up not more than 20 different industries in Adamawa state. The manufacturing industry will produce cement, iron, and steel."

