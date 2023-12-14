The race for who will succeed Governor Dapo Abiodun is gradually gaining momentum

An opinion poll conducted by the Federation of West African Freelance Journalists is tilting towards Senator Solomon Olamilekan, popularly known as Yayi

Yayi is leading the race by a large margin against nine other prospective governorship aspirants

Senator Solomon Olamilekan, popularly known as Yayi, leads the pack in an online opinion poll for the upcoming 2027 Ogun State gubernatorial election.

The senator, who hails from the Ogun West Senatorial District and previously represented Lagos West Senatorial District, has secured 19 per cent of the total votes, amounting to 10,226 out of 54,963 ballots.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, the poll was organised by the African Leadership Assessments Poll, an initiative of the Federation of West African Freelance Journalists, which includes ten governorship aspirants in the South West state.

Senator Yayi leads opinion polls

Following Yayi are other contenders such as Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu with 12 per cent (6,861 votes), Dimeji Bankole with 12 per cent (6,451 votes), Wale Edun with 10 per cent (5,720 votes), Senator Lanre Tejuoso with 10 per cent (5,230 votes), and Akinlade Abiodun Isiaq with 9 per cent (4,780 votes).

The remaining candidates and their respective percentages are Ambassador Sarafadeen Tunji Isola, 9 per cent (4,761 votes), Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele (8 per cent, 4,550 votes), Tokunbo Talabi (7 per cent, 3,980 votes), and Hon. Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI) with 4 per cent (2,404 votes).

The polling period, initiated on Friday, December 1, is set to conclude on Saturday, December 16.

