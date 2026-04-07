Prince Haliru Dantsoho Mahmud has stepped down from the 2027 governorship race to support a Kwara Central candidate

Dantsoho said his decision aims to foster unity and collective progress within Kwara state's political landscape

The APC chieftain also hailed President Tinubu, Governor AbdulRazaq, and security agencies for their response to the recent Woro incident

Ilorin, Kwara state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Prince Haliru Dantsoho Mahmud, has stepped down from the 2027 governorship race and declared support for a candidate from Kwara Central.

A statement released on Tuesday, April 7, indicates that Dantsoho, also known as Dan’Iya Kaiama, announced his decision at a well-attended declaration in Ilorin, citing the need for unity and collective progress.

Kwara 2027: Prominent Governorship Aspirant Steps Down, Backs Kwara Central, Gives Reason

Source: UGC

Kwara 2027: Why I'm now backing Kwara Central - Dantsoho

The APC stalwart, who had been at the forefront of the agitation for Kwara North to produce the next governor, said his decision was taken after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

He described the move as a strategic sacrifice aimed at fostering cohesion across the state’s political landscape.

Dantsoho endorsed Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki Gambari, describing him as a loyal party man with strong grassroots appeal and a commitment to development.

The former aspirant explained that his initial decision to join the governorship race was driven by this conviction, following extensive consultations with stakeholders across Kwara North. However, he said further engagements across the state revealed the urgent need for a unifying figure capable of bridging divides and strengthening cohesion among the people.

Kwara 2027: Dantsoho appreciates supporters

Addressing concerns from his Kwara North base, Dantsoho assured that his decision does not amount to abandoning the district’s aspirations but rather a strategic move to achieve them through unity.

“This is not a betrayal of our cause. Kwara North’s time is not denied; it is only deferred, and it will come through unity,” he said.

Dantsoho also used the occasion to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and security agencies for their response to the recent Woro incident, while urging authorities to intensify efforts toward rescuing abducted victims and supporting affected families in the north-central state.

Legit.ng gathers that Kwara Central, regarded as the “mother district” in the state, remains the largest voting bloc and a decisive factor in governorship elections.

Kwara: Saliu Mustapha gets ₦100m donation to buy APC form

In a related development, young entrepreneurs and SME leaders in Kwara state, under the aegis of Corporate Kwara, have pledged to buy the APC gubernatorial nomination form for Senator Saliu Mustapha ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A statement sent to Legit.ng indicates that the group pledged this during a courtesy visit to the senator’s office in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, on Sunday, April 5.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the coordinator of the forum, Mallam Abdulmajeed Olayinka Idilobe, said the group has set aside a minimum of ₦100 million to purchase the APC nomination form.

Source: Legit.ng