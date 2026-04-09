Oyo has celebrated Monsurat Sunmonu, the former speaker of the state, as political figures sent messages

Olufemi Ajadi, a prominent PDP aspirant, praised Sunmonu's unifying role within the party and across Oyo State's divides

Governor Seyi Makinde also highlighted Sunmonu's loyalty and significant contribution to his political journey

The ancient city of Oyo was agog with political dignitaries, traditional rulers, and party faithful on Thursday as Oyo State governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, joined Governor Seyi Makinde, and other top stakeholders to celebrate former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Monsurat Sunmonu, on her 67th birthday.

The well-attended event, held at Abiodun Atiba Area, Kosobo in Oyo town, drew prominent figures across political, religious, and traditional institutions, underscoring the celebrant’s enduring influence in Oyo State politics.

Seyi Makinde and Olufemi Ajadi honour former Oyo speaker, Monsurat Sunmonu Photo Credit: OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Speaking with journalists shortly after the ceremony, Ajadi described Senator Sunmonu as a unifying figure whose motherly role within the PDP and the state at large has continued to attract admiration across religious and political divides.

He said:

“Senator Monsurat Sunmonu has played a motherly role, not just within our party but across Oyo State. That is why you see Muslims, Christians, party members, and leaders all gathered here in her hometown to celebrate her.”

Ajadi speaks on Makinde, Tinubu

Ajadi also highlighted the presence of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, noting that his attendance reflected the deep respect Sunmonu commands within the PDP hierarchy.

His statement reads:

“Our leader, Governor Seyi Makinde, flew in from Abuja this morning to Ibadan and came down to Oyo just to celebrate our mother. That tells you how loyal, patriotic, and respected she is within the PDP and in Oyo State.”

Sunmonu reaffirms loyalty to Makinde

In her remarks, the celebrant, Senator Sunmonu, expressed gratitude to guests and reaffirmed her unwavering support for Governor Makinde’s leadership.

“Wherever Governor Seyi Makinde is going is where we are all going in Oyo State,” she declared, drawing applause from the gathering.

She also offered prayers for the governor, asking God to grant him success in all his endeavours. Addressing the traditional rulers present, Sunmonu acknowledged the role of the state government in the installation of monarchs.

“All Kabiyesi and chiefs here today should appreciate the governor. The power to crown kings rests with the state government, and without that authority, many of our revered monarchs would not be on the throne today,” she said.

Makinde recalls Sunmonu’s loyalty

Governor Makinde, while delivering his remarks, paid glowing tribute to the former senator, repeatedly referring to her as his “most distinguished sister.”

He recounted a defining moment in their political journey, revealing how Sunmonu demonstrated uncommon loyalty during the 2019 elections.

The governor said:

“When she was contesting for Senate in 2019, and I was contesting for governor, she lost her election. But just two weeks after, she left Abuja, still on medical drip, to campaign for me in Oyo State. That is the kind of person she is. She is truthful and sincere.”

The governor noted that Sunmonu’s contributions to his victory remain unforgettable, describing her as a leader whose commitment to truth and service stands her apart.

Makinde also highlighted her trailblazing achievements, noting that she remains the first female Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and one of the most prominent female political figures the state has produced.

Olufemi Ajadi tops PDP governorship aspirants in Oyo Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Ajadi meets Ibadan Mogajis

Legit.ng earlier reported that PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Olufemi Ajadi, has emphasised traditional institutions' role in Oyo State's political future.

Ajadi engaged Mogajis, seeking support for his 2027 governorship aspirations and pledging grassroots development.

Mogaji leaders stressed the importance of integrity and fulfilling promises in political leadership.

Source: Legit.ng