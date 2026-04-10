Timi Frank has called on the United States and other international partners to impose sanctions on Nigerian officials over alleged anti-democratic actions

He accused the Tinubu administration of using state institutions to weaken opposition parties ahead of future elections

He urged visa bans, asset freezes and global scrutiny of officials he claimed were undermining democratic processes

Former All Progressives Congress publicity official, Timi Frank, has urged the United States and other global actors to impose sweeping sanctions on senior figures within the Nigerian government.

Frank, who once served as deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress, issued a statement on Friday, April 10, appealing for visa restrictions, asset freezes and other punitive measures against selected officials.

Frank urged the United States and global partners to intervene in Nigeria’s political situation. Photo: FBABAT, Getty

Source: Facebook

He argued that such steps were necessary to curb what he described as actions weakening democratic institutions, Independent reported.

He accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of using state structures to disadvantage opposition groups ahead of future elections. According to him, the political environment is being shaped to prevent credible competition.

“The aim and goal is to ensure that no political party fields a candidate strong enough to contest with the President,” he said, warning that the trend could destabilise the country if left unchecked.

Allegations against institutions

Frank also raised concerns about the role of key state institutions, including the judiciary and legislature, alleging that they are being used in ways that hinder opposition activities.

He described this approach as inconsistent with democratic practice and argued that political competition should remain open and fair rather than controlled.

He called on the United States, the United Nations and other international partners to intervene early. He warned that delayed action could lead to a wider crisis.

“The international community must not wait until Nigeria descends into crisis or conflict before taking action,” he said,

He added that instability in Nigeria, given its large population, could have wider regional consequences, including displacement and migration pressures.

Timi Frank addressed concerns over Nigeria’s political direction in a public statement. Photo: TimiFrank

Source: Twitter

Further allegations and sanctions demand

Frank also alleged that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso, was involved in activities that undermine democratic processes, though he provided no public evidence to support the claim.

He said that financial authorities should be subject to sanctions if wrongdoing is established.

He criticised the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission, naming its chairman Joash Amupitan, whom he described as biased and unfit.

He argued that electoral credibility must be protected to ensure confidence in future polls.

Frank further stated that he was prepared to share information on alleged foreign assets held by Nigerian officials in countries including the United States, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates to support possible sanctions.

He described his position as a warning about a deepening political crisis and urged immediate international attention to what he termed a drift toward authoritarian governance.

Tinubu warned against backing controversial candidate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of Kano state stakeholders has written an urgent letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, raising concerns over alleged attempts to influence Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s choice of deputy governor.

The group warned that the nominee under consideration faces serious corruption charges and that pressuring the governor could compromise the rule of law.

Source: Legit.ng