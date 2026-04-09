The federal government described the recent US travel advisory as a routine precaution and reassured Nigerians and international partners

Honourable Minister of Information Mohammed Idris highlighted that security operations had disrupted criminal networks and improved safety in affected regions

Idris emphasised that Nigeria remained open for business, travel, and investment, with international partners expressing confidence in the country’s stability

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has responded to the recent United States travel advisory urging non-essential personnel to leave its embassy in Abuja, describing the move as a routine precaution based on internal protocols.

Authorities reassured Nigerians and international partners that government operations and daily life continue without disruption.

Tinubu's Govt Speaks Out US Releases New Security Alert of Places That Must Be Avoided in Nigeria

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US advisory seen as internal precaution

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stressed that the advisory does not reflect a nationwide security crisis.

A statement signed by Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant (Media) noted:

“While we acknowledge isolated security challenges in some areas, there is no general breakdown of law and order, and the vast majority of the country remains stable,” Idris said.

He explained that the decision is guided by U.S. internal protocols and should not be interpreted as an assessment of the overall security situation in Nigeria.

Security operations producing measurable gains

Idris highlighted ongoing efforts by Nigerian security agencies, noting that coordinated military operations, intelligence-led interventions, and strengthened inter-agency collaboration are delivering tangible results.

“Recent efforts in several affected regions have disrupted criminal networks, limited the activities of armed groups, and improved safety in vulnerable communities.

“Our security agencies remain actively engaged in protecting lives and property, and the results of these efforts are increasingly evident,” Idris added.

Nigeria remains open for business and travel

The Minister also emphasised that Nigeria remains a safe destination for business, travel, and investment, pointing to ongoing economic reforms that have strengthened investor confidence.

He said international partners continue to engage actively with Nigeria, signalling confidence in the country’s stability and long-term prospects.

FG urges balanced reporting

While acknowledging the right of other countries to issue travel advisories, Idris urged balanced and up-to-date reporting that reflects security improvements on the ground.

“We encourage our international partners to continuously engage with Nigerian authorities to obtain a more comprehensive and current understanding of the situation on the ground,” he said.

Tinubu speaks to Nigerians on insecurity

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the country will never yield to forces seeking to destabilise its peace, unity, and sovereignty.

The president spoke on Monday, March 10, while hosting religious and traditional leaders for an interfaith breaking of the fast at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Tinubu also reflected on the economic progress since assuming office, highlighting measures to stabilise public finances and support pensioners. He added that his administration has ensured that no governor struggles to pay salaries and is focused on long-term development in sectors such as agriculture and education to leave a lasting legacy.

Source: Legit.ng