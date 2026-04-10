Ralph Nwosu apologised on live television after accusing a Channels TV anchor of acting on external instructions without evidence

The confrontation arose when he was pressed to name individuals behind alleged ministerial offers linked to political negotiations

He then alleged, without evidence, that the anchor was texted the questions he was asking him by a third party

Tension unfolded on live television when former chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Ralph Nwosu, issued an apology to Channels Television anchor, Kayode OkikiOlu, following a heated exchange during a morning broadcast.

The confrontation occurred as Nwosu was questioned about earlier claims that he had been offered ministerial positions to weaken a political coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ralph Nwosu during the live interview that turned tense on national television. Photo: FB/ Kayode OkikiOlu, Ralph Nwosu

Source: Facebook

The discussion quickly became tense when he was asked to provide details.

Dispute over claims sparks live tension

The controversy dates back to mid-2025 when coalition groups aligned with the African Democratic Congress in preparation for a possible challenge to Bola Tinubu.

Nwosu had alleged that unnamed figures approached him with offers of three ministerial slots to discourage the alliance.

During the interview, OkikiOlu asked him to identify those behind the alleged offer. Nwosu declined to provide names. He then accused the anchor of acting on instructions from unnamed interests, claiming the question was prompted externally.

The claim shifted the tone of the interview. The anchor maintained his line of questioning and asked for proof to support the allegation.

Nwosu was unable to substantiate his accusation during the broadcast. He later withdrew the claim and apologised directly to the anchor on air.

Peter Obi explains why he's allying with corrupt ADC politicians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has explained why he continues to associate with politicians facing corruption allegations within the African Democratic Congress, insisting that engagement does not amount to endorsement of wrongdoing.

Obi, who formally joined the ADC in December 2025 ahead of the 2027 elections, addressed the controversy during a radio interview on Magic FM Aba.

Peter Obi had defended his association with ADC members facing corruption allegations. Photo: FB/PeterObi

Source: Twitter

His comments followed criticism from some Nigerians who questioned his alliance with figures linked to ongoing corruption trials.

Reasons behind political engagement

The former Anambra State governor said working closely with individuals accused of corruption allows him to influence them positively if guilt is eventually established. He argued that disengagement would not lead to reform and cited biblical lessons to support his position.

“When Jesus came here, his friends were tax collectors and prostitutes because it’s all part of what he was trying to change. It was all part of what he was trying to build as a person,” he said.

Obi also maintained that those facing charges within the ADC have not been convicted by any court. He suggested that some cases were driven by political motives rather than genuine accountability, pointing to what he described as selective application of the law.

Why Kwankwaso may regret joining ADC

Also earlier, Legit.ng analysed why the grass may not be greener for the former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, at the coalition party.

The prominent Kano leader deserted NNPP, a party where he was the national leader and former presidential candidate, to a party where he would most definitely have to hustle for prominence.

Here are three reasons why he may live to regret his decisions.

Source: Legit.ng